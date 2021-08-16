West Ham are two from two in the Europa League this season, and Jake Osgathorpe is backing them to make it a hat-trick of wins on Thursday.

Football betting tips: Europa League 2pts West Ham to win -1 handicap at Evs (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Fresh from a 1-0 success at Everton at the weekend, West Ham are in European action and it is fair to say the Hammers have have looked right at home in Europe this season, winning both group matches by a 2-0 scoreline so far. David Moyes's side did perhaps get a kind draw, and now face a struggling Genk side with the opportunity to all-but seal safe passage to the knockout rounds. The key thing to factor in with this seasons competition though, is that the group winners go straight into the quarter-finals, whereas the group runners-up must play a qualifying round against Champions League teams. So for West Ham, winning the group is imperative, as they avoid an early game with a third placed UCL team and they get two free midweeks compared to the runners-up.

The Hammers have themselves in a great position to top Group H, and have been excellent in both group games this season. Moyes has played his near strongest side for both games, showing just how seriously he and his side are taking this competition, so expect another good showing on Thursday. Genk are in town, and the Belgian outfit are in no kind of form. While they did beat Rapid Wien in their Europa opener, a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Dinamo Zagreb followed - a team West Ham beat 2-0 in Croatia. Domestically, in a Belgian league that isn't near the level of the top European leagues, Genk sit sixth out of 18 having lost three of their last four matches.

Their defensive display at home to Zagreb - allowing 2.48 xG - is hugely worrying as they visit the group leaders who just racked up 2.07 xG in their last Europa outing. All in all, there is a gulf between these teams, with West Ham a far superior all-round team than Genk, but at 1/3 they are too short to back in the traditional 1X2 market. So, WEST HAM TO WIN -1 HANDICAP appeals as an even money shot. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win -1 handicap with Sky Bet For this bet to win, we need West Ham to win by two goals or more, so a home win with a scoreline of 2-0, 3-0, 3-1, 4-1, 4-2 etc will see us cop a winner. This bet has won in both of West Ham's Europa League games this season, and they should look to press home their advantage at the top of the group as we reach they halfway stage.