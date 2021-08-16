Jake Pearson casts his eye over Monday's European World Cup qualifiers, picking out his best bets.
1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ in North Macedonia v Germany at 13/15 (Betfair Sportsbook, BetVictor)
1pt Over 2.5 Goals in Croatia v Slovakia at 21/20 (General)
Germany needed an 81st-minute goal from substitute Thomas Muller to avoid a shock upset against Romania on Friday, Ianis Hagi having given the away side the lead in the first half.
Serge Gnaby equalised for Hansi Flick’s side before Muller sealed the victory, and ultimately it was a deserved win for Die Mannschaft, having dominated the ball throughout and creating more than enough chances to warrant the success.
It keeps them at the summit of Group J, having won all but one of their seven qualifying matches; their one defeat coming against North Macedonia.
North Macedonia currently sit joint-second in the group, four points behind Germany, and they arrive into this match on the back of a 4-0 victory away in Lichtenstein.
It was North Macedonia’s victory over Germany back in March that sparked a huge inquest into the national team, and into then-manager Joachim Low in particular, and any players involved in that humbling loss will be out for vengeance in this reverse fixture.
The goal Germany conceded against Romania was the first since Flick took charge of the team, and given North Macedonia have failed to score in two of their last four matches, another clean sheet could be forthcoming for the German defence.
The 13/15 available about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ looks on the generous side and is certainly worth backing.
Score prediction: North Macedonia 0-3 Germany (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Croatia currently occupy top spot in Group H, but only by virtue of goal difference, Russia hot on their heels with 16 points.
A shock defeat to Slovenia in the opening round of fixtures is Croatia’s only loss in qualifying, a 0-0 draw with Russia the only other match in which they have dropped points, and nothing other than a win in this fixture will do as they bid to maintain pace at the head of proceedings.
Slovakia’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup are all but over, seven points behind the top two in the group, and this game really is all or nothing for them; defeat would make it mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top two.
Effectively, defeat would be disastrous for both nations, and given that we can expect both sides to play with a fair amount of attacking impetus.
In fairness, both do tend to as a rule, Croatia taking the sixth-most shots per game throughout the qualifying campaign so far, while Slovakia are no slouches in that department either, averaging 15.1 shots per match, more than Spain and Denmark.
If they continue at that rate there could be goals in this match, meaning an odds-against price of 21/20 for OVER 2.5 GOALS makes plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: Croatia 2-1 Slovakia (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1730 BST (09/10/21)
