North Macedonia v Germany

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

North Macedonia 12/1 | Draw 5/1 | Germany 2/9

Germany needed an 81st-minute goal from substitute Thomas Muller to avoid a shock upset against Romania on Friday, Ianis Hagi having given the away side the lead in the first half.

Serge Gnaby equalised for Hansi Flick’s side before Muller sealed the victory, and ultimately it was a deserved win for Die Mannschaft, having dominated the ball throughout and creating more than enough chances to warrant the success.

It keeps them at the summit of Group J, having won all but one of their seven qualifying matches; their one defeat coming against North Macedonia.

North Macedonia currently sit joint-second in the group, four points behind Germany, and they arrive into this match on the back of a 4-0 victory away in Lichtenstein.

It was North Macedonia’s victory over Germany back in March that sparked a huge inquest into the national team, and into then-manager Joachim Low in particular, and any players involved in that humbling loss will be out for vengeance in this reverse fixture.

The goal Germany conceded against Romania was the first since Flick took charge of the team, and given North Macedonia have failed to score in two of their last four matches, another clean sheet could be forthcoming for the German defence.

The 13/15 available about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ looks on the generous side and is certainly worth backing.

Score prediction: North Macedonia 0-3 Germany (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)