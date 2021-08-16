Celtic host Hungarian side Ferencvaros in a crucial tie in their Europa League campaign. Jake Pearson has previewed the match, picking out his best bet.

After successive defeats to Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic find themselves in need of a win to maintain any hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the Europa League. Angelos Postecoglou’s men let a two-goal lead slip against Betis, Manuel Pelligrini’s side scoring twice either side of half-time, while their home fixture against Leverkusen was a game to forget for the Bhoys, demolished 4-0 by a far superior side. It leaves Celtic without a point in Group G, fortunately for them however, opponents Ferencvaros are in the same position, having also lost to Betis and Leverkusen. It puts plenty of emphasis on this game as, even with both side’s chances of finishing in the top two slim, a third-place finish would see them drop into the Europa Conference League.

The way the fixtures work in this competition sees these two meet in Hungary in their following game, and it will prove an absolutely crucial few weeks in their respective European endeavours. Celtic are heavily fancied to win this fixture, odds of 4/6 about a home victory around the best on offer, but the appeal from a betting perspective lies in the goals market. Celtic home matches are averaging 4.25 goals per game in the Scottish Premier League this season, with their defeat to Leverkusen the only time Postecoglou’s team have failed to find the net when at Parkhead this season. Given Celtic are strong favourites to win the match, it goes without saying that they are expected to score, particularly after their manager stated his intention to stick with their attacking style of football.

Ferencvaros are probably the inferior of the two sides, the prices tell us that much, but it would not be a surprise were they to find the back of the net against Celtic. The Hungarians have scored in all eight of their league matches this term, as well as in both Europa League fixtures, netting once against each side. They also scored in all but one of their Champions League qualifying matches this term, and in four of their six matches in the Champions League group stage last season, including against Barcelona and Juventus. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score with Sky Bet BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is available at a top price of 5/6, and given Celtic have conceded eight goals in two matches in this season’s competition, that makes plenty of appeal.

