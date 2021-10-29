England far stronger but toss bias a danger

Some misjudged words from Australia Test captain Tim Paine have already set the tone for a tempestuous Ashes series and now, with just over a month before the first Test in Brisbane, old foes England and Australia will face off in a crucial Group-1 clash at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Victory for England would go a long way to securing their place in the semi-finals, potentially as Group 1 winners, while Australia will have similar aspirations having beaten South Africa and Sri Lanka already.

While many are predicting a closely-fought encounter, I don’t see it that way unless the now staggering toss bias in favour of the chaser proves such a leveller that Australia are able to bat second and put England’s bowling attack under pressure with the aid of heavy dew, a factor that has shaped many of the IPL and early World Cup matches in the UAE.

All things being equal, I struggle to see Australia competing with England in this format in these conditions and were it not for the toss bias, I would be advising a 3pt bet on England from the outset.

In sum, I think England are a different class to Australia in this form of the game and fully expect their batting to have too many gears, too much power and too much depth – just as was the case in the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Back England's power-hitters

While Australia’s top order has had its problems of late, Jason’s Roy typically brazen 61 against Bangladesh came in a good partnership with Dawid Malan. With Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow also looking in fine touch, the omens are good for England.

Another potential problem for Australia is the pedestrian pace Steve Smith bats at in this format, meaning there is the very real potential for Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis to be left with too much heavy lifting to do in the middle order.

Under Eoin Morgan, England have never allowed themselves to fall into that trap.

Australia’s bowling has more going for it and in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, they boast a fine trio of pace bowlers. But England aren’t short in that department, with Chris Woakes providing swing and craft with the new ball, Tymal Mills excellent variety at the death, and raw pace from Mark Wood if he is called upon. With Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid bowling brilliantly in tandem, England have the advantage in terms of spin, too.

With the prevailing toss bias enough to put me off placing a sizeable wager on England before the start, were Australia to bat first and post a sizeable total, then might be the time to get involved on England.

While avoiding the outright market for now, I have much more confidence in playing England to hit the MOST SIXES IN THE MATCH – especially considering they are 4/6 to win the match.

England hit four maximums in their run chase of 125 against Bangladesh, while Australia only managed three when chasing down 155 against Sri Lanka. When requiring 55 to beat the West Indies, England still had time to notch one six. Australia couldn't even manage one when running down a victory target of 119 against South Africa.

This market looks a total mismatch and 5/6 might just represent the best bet of the weekend.

Malan the man for Morgan's men

While Buttler was my pick for top England tournament batsman, the one circumstance when I’m inclined to look elsewhere is against Australia’s pace-heavy attack. That's not to say Buttler won’t score runs against Australia. In fact, his record against Australia is strong.

However, I think the one man even more suited to this opposition is the aforementioned DAWID MALAN.