Fallon Sherrock returns to the oche as she bids to maintain her incredible fairytale run against Peter Wright while Michael van Gerwen takes on Michael Smith in the opener.

Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day eight

Saturday November 20: Quarter-finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

(1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of 31 legs

Michael van Gerwen (2/7) v Michael Smith (13/5)

Head-to-Head (TV) : 32-8 (12-3)

: 32-8 (12-3) 2021 Head-to-Head (TV) : 1-0 (0-0)

: 1-0 (0-0) 2021 Titles (TV) : 2-2 (1-0)

: 2-2 (1-0) Tournament Average : 102.66 – 95.03

: 102.66 – 95.03 180s : 17 - 14

: 17 - 14 180’s per leg : 0.47 – 0.36

: 0.47 – 0.36 Checkout Percentage : 43.10% - 32.05%

: 43.10% - 32.05% 100+ checkouts : 3 - 0

: 3 - 0 100+ checkouts per leg won: 12% - N/A

Peter Wright (1/5) v Fallon Sherrock (7/2)

Head-to-Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-1)

: 0-1 (0-1) 2021 Head-to-Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-1)

: 0-1 (0-1) 2021 Titles (TV) : 5 (1-0)

: 5 (1-0) Tournament Average : 91.33 – 92.82

: 91.33 – 92.82 180s : 17 - 11

: 17 - 11 180’s per leg : 0.44 – 0.32

: 0.44 – 0.32 Checkout Percentage : 28.92% - 42%

: 28.92% - 42% 100+ checkouts : 0 - 4

: 0 - 4 100+ checkouts per leg won: 0% - 12%

