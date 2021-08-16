Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Fallon Sherrock (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Fallon Sherrock (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Grand Slam of Darts: Saturday night quarter-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

By Chris Hammer
01:41 · SAT November 20, 2021

The remaining two quarter-finals of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts take place on Saturday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and an acca.

Fallon Sherrock returns to the oche as she bids to maintain her incredible fairytale run against Peter Wright while Michael van Gerwen takes on Michael Smith in the opener.

Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day eight

Tips to appear here on Saturday morning

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday November 20: Quarter-finals

  • Evening Session (1900 GMT)
  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports
  • Format: Best of 31 legs

SL Acca: Will appear here on Saturday morning

Michael van Gerwen (2/7) v Michael Smith (13/5)

  • Head-to-Head (TV): 32-8 (12-3)
  • 2021 Head-to-Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 2-2 (1-0)
  • Tournament Average: 102.66 – 95.03
  • 180s: 17 - 14
  • 180’s per leg: 0.47 – 0.36
  • Checkout Percentage: 43.10% - 32.05%
  • 100+ checkouts: 3 - 0
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won: 12% - N/A

Will appear here on Saturday morning

Predicted scoreline: Will appear here

Peter Wright (1/5) v Fallon Sherrock (7/2)

  • Head-to-Head (TV): 0-1 (0-1)
  • 2021 Head-to-Head (TV): 0-1 (0-1)
  • 2021 Titles (TV): 5 (1-0)
  • Tournament Average: 91.33 – 92.82
  • 180s: 17 - 11
  • 180’s per leg: 0.44 – 0.32
  • Checkout Percentage: 28.92% - 42%
  • 100+ checkouts: 0 - 4
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won: 0% - 12%

Will appear here on Saturday morning

Predicted scoreline: Will appear here

CLICK HERE FOR PAUL NICHOLSON'S GRAND SLAM OF DARTS COLUMN

CLICK HERE FOR GRAND SLAM OF DARTS GROUP STANDINGS AND SCHEDULE

Related Darts Content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....