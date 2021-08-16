Manager-less Manchester United travel to Spain on Tuesday, looking to secure top spot in Group F. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing his best bet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Manchester United is over, but interim head coach Michael Carrick has a huge week ahead of him. United play what could be a vital Champions League clash on Tuesday, before visiting Premier League leaders Chelsea at the weekend and a home game against Arsenal next Thursday. A change was needed in the dugout, but they should have pulled the trigger sooner and given themselves the international break to find a replacement.

The Red Devils head to Villarreal looking incredibly vulnerable defensively, but will Solskjaer's number two have new or fresh ideas to resolve this? I imagine not. Thinking that Carrick will make drastic changes to the team and style seems highly unlikely, and even though they top the Champions League group through four games, they have been incredibly fortunate to do so. They have lost the xG battle in three of their four games, allowing an average of 1.72 xGA per game - their average of 1.78 xGA per game in the Premier League shows that they have a consistent issue. United obviously have individual quality in forward areas, but they are so dysfunctional and inconsistent in supplying their forwards with chances. Villarreal represent a serious test. The Spaniards know a win would put them in pole position to win the group, and they have in fact been the best team in Group F according to expected points (xPoints).

Unai Emery's side have averaged a huge 2.69 xGF per game in the Champions League so far, showing they can create an abundance of chances, and that doesn't bode well for a shocking United defence. Nor does the reverse fixture, where the Yellow Submarine were by far and away the best team on the night, creating the best chances (xG: MUN 1.13 - 2.45 VIL). While Villarreal's overall form does look patchy, their performances have been solid, and given United's issues, VILLARREAL TO WIN just looks too big of a price. CLICK HERE to back Villarreal to win with Sky Bet In simple terms, Villarreal are the better TEAM in this match-up, whereas United have the better individuals. The hosts also have the better manager in the dugout, with Unai Emery proven at this level, and his tactical nous can help his side take a hold of top spot in the group.

