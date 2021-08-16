Our football team pick out their best bets for Tuesday's action in the Champions League and Sky Bet Championship.
2pts Middlesbrough to beat Preston at 11/10 (General)
2pts Atalanta to beat Young Boys at 20/23 (bet365, Betfair)
SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips
Chris Wilder's spell as Middlesbrough boss started with a 1-1 draw against Millwall but they were unlucky not to come out with all three points on offer.
They posted an xG figure of 1.40 to Millwall's 0.47 but couldn't find a second goal to secure victory. A game against Preston on Tuesday presents a good opportunity to end on the right side of the scoreline.
At a best price of 11/10, there is value in backing MIDDLESBROUGH TO WIN. Saturday's showing - coupled with the opposition's form this season - makes that a good bet.
Preston sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship standings but find themselves 22nd in the away charts with just six points gained from a possible 27.
They've been on the wrong side of the xG scoreline in their last three outings and were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest in their last away contest. It's a surprise to see a price as big as odds-against available on a home win here.
Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Preston (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1045 GMT (22/11/21)
Young Boys prop up Group F after four games, and while that isn’t perhaps a surprise, what is a surprise is just how poor they have been in the tournament so far.
Barring a 2-1 home win against 10-men Manchester United, which the winning goal came from a bad back pass, they have been dominated.
In their last three UCL games, the Swiss side have allowed xGA totals of 2.56, 3.41 and 2.70.
Defensively they are terrible, and that will be enhanced on Tuesday as they have to beat Atalanta to have ensure they have something to play for in the final gameweek.
The Italian side were unfortunate in both games against Manchester United, suffering the curse of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the added-time winner at Old Trafford and the added-time equaliser in Bergamo.
La Dea have again found their scoring touch though, netting two or more in all of their last five games in all competitions.
In the reverse game, Atalanta won 1-0 but it was a very one-sided game, as the Italians won the xG battle 2.56 – 0.08.
That reflects the gulf between these two sides, and it should be evident again at the Wankdorf, making ATALANTA TO WIN a solid bet.
Score prediction: Young Boys 1-2 Atalanta (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1045 GMT (22/11/21)
