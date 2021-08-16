Middlesbrough v Preston

Chris Wilder's spell as Middlesbrough boss started with a 1-1 draw against Millwall but they were unlucky not to come out with all three points on offer.

They posted an xG figure of 1.40 to Millwall's 0.47 but couldn't find a second goal to secure victory. A game against Preston on Tuesday presents a good opportunity to end on the right side of the scoreline.

At a best price of 11/10, there is value in backing MIDDLESBROUGH TO WIN. Saturday's showing - coupled with the opposition's form this season - makes that a good bet.

Preston sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship standings but find themselves 22nd in the away charts with just six points gained from a possible 27.

They've been on the wrong side of the xG scoreline in their last three outings and were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest in their last away contest. It's a surprise to see a price as big as odds-against available on a home win here.

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Preston (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

