Chelsea look to have hit form, and they travel to Malmo in a bid to all-but secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Jake Osgathorpe has his best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Chelsea to win to nil at 17/20 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Malmo have struggled in the Champions League this season, and expectedly so, with the Swedish side the minnows of a heavy-hitting Group H. They have lost all three group games thus far, failing to score while conceding 11 times. The expected goals (xG) figures tell us the same story, with Malmo generating just 0.99 xGF through three games - an average of 0.33 per game - while allowing a whopping 8.43 xGA - 2.81 per game.

Their performance at Stamford Bridge last time out in a 4-0 loss was incredibly poor, as the gulf between the two sides was evident from the first whistle. Chelsea made light work of the Swedes, despite losing key attacking players through injury during the contest. Thomas Tuchel's reigning European champions sit second in the group, and with some big names currently topping theirs, it could be crucial for the Blues to finish as group winners. That means a win here is imperative, and it should be easily achievable based on what we have seen from Malmo in this competition.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Chelsea themselves have won two of three without conceding, and given the way in which they have hit form recently, backing CHELSEA TO WIN TO NIL looks too good to turn down at a best price of 17/20 and 5/6 generally. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win to nil with Sky Bet With Malmo's attacking output incredibly low, rarely bothering their opponents, and Chelsea's defence looking back to their best, a clean sheet looks highly likely. Couple that with Chelsea's attack firing despite missing key players, and a Malmo defence that has really struggled, and this bet looks a no-brainer.

Malmo v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 2pts Chelsea to win to nil at 17/20 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Malmo 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1340 BST (29/10/21)