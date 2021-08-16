After three nap winners from four last month, Michael Beardmore picks out the best 1X2 (W-D-L) and Both Teams To Score (BTTS) acca options from a reduced domestic programme.
2.5pts Exeter to beat Oldham at 3/4 (General)
EXETER have lost just one game in Sky Bet League Two all season and while a penchant for draws means they only sit fourth, the Grecians have kicked that habit recently with three straight wins.
Visitors Oldham have lost eight of their past 14 in all competitions and are outside the drop zone only on goal difference, with a joint division low 11 goals in 15 games – and just four in seven away.
Sky Bet League One’s BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE specialists meet at Portman Road as IPSWICH (BTTS in 13 of 16 league games, for an 81% hit rate) face OXFORD (BTTS in 11 of 15 games, for 73%).
Needless to say, this is a must for your BTTS acca – Oxford have not kept a single clean sheet on the road while second-bottom Doncaster are the only team Ipswich have managed to shut out at home.
MK DONS are on a nice run of seven BTTS games in their past nine in all competitions while visitors CAMBRIDGE UNITED have scored in all seven of their away matches in League One this season.
Indeed in 16 games overall, the U’s have failed to score just once while MK have notched in 13 of their 15 so this is another smart play for your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE acca.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are picking up steam in League One, as evidenced by their impressive 3-0 trouncing of promotion rivals Sunderland last time out.
The Owls have lost just once in 13, with a home record of W6 D4 L1 this term in all competitions, and should be too strong for a Gillingham side who have scored just five goals in their last nine.
Aldershot are on an awful run in the National League, six straight defeats including an FA Cup shock at Bowers & Pitsea and a midweek 5-0 hammering by Wrexham – indeed they’ve lost 12 of 15 overall this term.
GRIMSBY have lost their past three in league and cup themselves – but all only 1-0 – and the second-placed Mariners are overpriced at odds-against, having won 10 of 13 previously and being much the better team here.
James Rowe’s impressive rebuilding job at CHESTERFIELD continues apace with the Spireites third in the National League after just one defeat in 14 games.
Visitors Weymouth have won their last two but don’t be fooled too much by that – those were against two of the bottom three and the Terras had gone 10 without a win prior to that.
MAIDENHEAD were involved in an absolutely madcap FA Cup tie at FC Halifax last weekend, losing 7-4, and they have also racked up two 3-2 wins and a 3-1 in recent weeks.
DAGENHAM AND REDBRIDGE’s matches are averaging 3.5 goals per game this season so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the play here.
Odds correct as of 1330 BST (10/11/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.