Liam Kelly previews Bolton's trip to face Stockport in Wednesday's FA Cup first round replay, expecting a tight affair at Edgeley Park.

Football betting tips: FA Cup first round replay 1pt Bolton to win by exactly one goal at 3/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Edgeley Park hosts Stockport and Bolton in Wednesday's sole FA Cup first round replay, as the two teams face off in hope of earning a place in the next stage. The pair could not be split in Bolton, drawing 2-2 at the Macron Stadium, and this is likely to be just as hard-fought; as the prices suggest.

Bolton's advantage in terms of level is not reflected in the market, remaining odds-against despite competing two tiers above their opponents. That is understandable considering the scoreline last Sunday, as Bolton failed to see the tie out after taking a lead, but a 2-0 win over Crewe at the weekend offers hope that the Wanderers are back in form, having looked a little shaky prior to the first match-up. After putting a recent five-game winless streak in the rear-view mirror, Bolton can atone for their mistake against Stockport, and are likely to put out a strong side that should have too much quality.

However, Stockport will be no pushovers. Dave Challinor's men were dogged in the first game, his first at the helm, but couldn't match Bolton with a league win at the weekend, drawing 1-1 with Bromley on Saturday after conceding a late equaliser. Recent results suggest Stockport are more than capable of keeping this tight, making BOLTON TO WIN BY EXACTLY ONE GOAL the value play here. CLICK HERE to back Bolton to win by exactly one goal with Sky Bet Stockport have lost just two of their last nine matches, both of which came by a one goal margin. Facing former captain Antoni Sarcevic and his Stockport side won't be straightforward, especially under the spotlight of terrestrial TV. Bolton can make that three, though, and earn a spot to face Rotherham in the second round.

Stockport v Bolton best bets and score prediction 1pt Bolton to win by exactly one goal at 3/1 (bet365) Score prediction: Stockport 1-2 Bolton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1000 BST (16/11/21)

ALSO READ: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal feature in this week's Beat The Market column