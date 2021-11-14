Sporting Life continues a new series of weekend tipping articles exclusively for our members with Matt Brocklebank's best Sunday racing bet.

Racing betting tips: Sunday November 14 1pt win Undersupervision in 1.10 Cheltenham at 11/2 (General) CLICK HERE to back Undersupervision with Sky Bet!

Unless you're dealing with genuine top-notchers, conceding weight to useful rivals in novice chases, especially around Cheltenham, can quickly become a very tricky task and I'm clearly not alone in that view when it comes to the opening mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase on the final day of the November Meeting. Does He Know and Threeunderthrufive each have to shoulder the maximum 8lb penalty, while Irish challenger Streets Of Doyen has to give 5lb to the two remaining runners on account of his lower-grade win at Galway in the summer, since when he's been beaten at short odds in a novices' handicap at Worcester. That leaves UNDERSUPERVISION and Oscar Elite, the two lowest-rated horses in the field at this early stage of their careers. The latter finds himself at the head of the betting this morning and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle runner-up, who went on to be second behind Ahoy Senor at Aintree in April, is a big threat if taking to fences first time out.

There's no reason to suggest he'll struggle, having won a point in 2020, but the potential shown by Undersupervision here last month is definitely being underestimated as he was much better value than the 12-length second behind Does He Know, having unfortunately almost ducked out completely when crashing through part of the rail on the run-in. On balance, he was most likely going to be held, but it wouldn't have been by much at all, and the evidence of that effort suggests he's going to make a much better chaser than he was a hurdler. The lengthy son of Doyen - a fellow point-to-point winner himself - dived at a fence or two on the way but he negotiated the course really well on the whole and should put the experience to good use today. The Twiston-Davies yard continues in excellent form after a Saturday treble and while softer ground is likely to suit even better through the winter, there's more than enough juice in the current 11/2 to lure me into a bet. Published at 1100 GMT on 14/11/21