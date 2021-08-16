After picking out ten successive winners during the last international break, Jake Pearson returns with his best bets for Thursday's European World Cup qualifying action.

Football betting tips: European World Cup qualifying best bets 2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Russia v Cyprus at 8/11 (BetVictor) 1pt Under 5.5 Goals in Germany v Liechtenstein at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 1pt Both Teams to Score 'NO' in Romania v Iceland at 17/20 (BetVictor)

Russia v Cyprus Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Russia 1/6 | Draw 11/2 | Cyprus 16/1 Russia’s 2-1 victory over Slovenia in their last World Cup qualification match means they are guaranteed a top-two spot in Group H, but they will have top-spot in their sights as they currently sit two points clear of second-placed Croatia, and given the two face off in their final group match on Sunday, there is plenty of emphasis for Russia to take all three points against Cyprus. The Cypriots are bottom of the group having lost five of their eight matches, conceding 13 goals, and this should be a comfortable win for Russia, but given this group could realistically come down to goal difference, it is important Valeri Karpin’s men do not take their foot off the gas and net as many times as possible against Cyprus. Given that each of Cyprus’ last two matches have seen three or more goals, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS is the way to go in this fixture, particularly at a standout price of 8/11. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Score prediction: Russia 4-0 Cyprus (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Germany v Liechtenstein Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Germany 1/100 | Draw 25/1 | Liechtenstein 50/1 Germany became the first European side to qualify for the World Cup thanks to their 4-0 victory over North Macedonia last month, Hansi Flick’s men having won seven of their eight matches so far. Liechtenstein sit bottom of Group J with just one point, but there could be some hope for the minnows here, in the sense of keeping the score down that is. Germany only netted twice when these two sides met in Liechtenstein, and with qualification already secured, it is highly likely that Flick will rest some of his bigger hitters. Germany have only scored more than five goals on one occasion during this qualification campaign and a repeat seems unlikely given the circumstances. Backing UNDER 5.5 GOALS at odds-against is the recommendation. CLICK HERE to back Under 5.5 Goals with Sky Bet Score prediction: Germany 3-0 Liechtenstein (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Romania v Iceland Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Thursday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Romania 8/13 | Draw 5/2 | Iceland 9/2 Germany may be the confirmed winners of Group J, but second place is still very much up for grabs, with Romania currently in the driving seat on 13 points. Iceland are five points behind and need a small miracle to finish runners-up. Also, Romania’s final fixture is away to Liechtenstein, a game they are heavily fancied to win, so top of the agenda in this match is to avoid a slip-up. Defensively, Romania have been relatively solid throughout this campaign, conceding just eight times, and after a couple of 3-2 results in their opening three matches, they have really stemmed the flow of goals – keeping clean sheets in four of their last five matches. Four of their last five matches have also seen BTTS ‘NO’ land, and given Iceland have failed to score in 50% of their matches during qualifying, a price of 17/20 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ makes plenty of appeal in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back BTTS 'NO' with Sky Bet Score prediction: Romania 1-0 Iceland (Sky Bet odds: 4/1)

