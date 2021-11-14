Eklat a huge threat to all concerned

Such prominent Irish involvement in the Ladbrokes Trophy should make for a fascinating contest at Newbury and you only have to go back four years – the first time it was run under the current sponsorship – for the Willie Mullins-trained Total Recall winning on the back of an impressive Munster National success the previous month.

Ontheropes looks set to attempt the same double, by all accounts, and although running off a 12lb higher mark over here after reassessment, it can’t be read quite so strictly given the Anglo-Irish differential and it’s also well worth noting Total Recall was able to shrug off an 18lb hike in 2017, albeit from a lower starting point.

Ontheropes has to be respected but the Henry De Bromhead-trained Eklat De Rire might be the better suited of the Irish runners to this particular test and, given what the yard achieved last season, I’m a little surprised last month’s easy Wexford winner isn’t a touch shorter in the antepost books (7/1 available).

One thing his connections will clearly want to see over the next fortnight is a load of heavy rain as he unseated rider on his only previous outing on good to soft ground – the other five starts under Rules all coming in conditions described as heavy or soft to heavy.

Hollow victory just around the corner?

Cloth Cap fairly bolted up on unseasonably quick ground here 12 months ago and it was good to see him post an encouraging enough comeback at Cheltenham in October, having made a noise and been pulled-up when sent off favourite for the Grand National on his final outing last season.

However, Jonjo O’Neill’s charge is 18lb higher than last year running off 154 and if there’s one from last year’s renewal well capable of bridging the gap it’s The Hollow Ginge, who very nearly won the aforementioned Cheltenham race in which he and Cloth Cap reappeared last month (free replay below).