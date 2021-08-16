Burnley welcome Tottenham on Sunday and Tom Carnduff is backing a stats leader in the Premier League to continue his form.

Tottenham suffered a shock defeat to Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday - a side who currently sit 5th in the Slovenian league. That causes some reluctance to take their even money price for victory against Burnley. Antonio Conte knows he has a job on his hands to make this Tottenham team work. We're already seeing him trying to implement his style on the squad but it's going to take time and a game against Burnley - who are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games - could be tricky. Burnley are struggling though as they occupy a spot in the relegation zone. Victory will be the expectation for Spurs - regardless of pre-match comments - but they may have to settle for less on Sunday.

There is one price that does standout though and it concerns Tottenham right wing-back Emerson Royal. He's nailed down the starting spot since coming in and should be included from the start again here. What has been interesting is that his tackle count is consistently high. Seven of his eight Premier League starts have seen him post at least three successful tackles and it means that he is averaging 3.8 tackles per league outing. It's worth noting though that the figure has increased somewhat since Conte's arrival. In the three games he has played under the new head coach, Emerson has been returned a total of 15. With that in mind, we're going to play to the averages and back EMERSON TO HAVE 5+ TACKLES at a best price of 13/2. It's something he has done on multiple occasions in a Tottenham shirt. CLICK HERE to back Emerson to have 5+ tackles with Sky Bet There is the potential for a high tackle count here given the fact that he comes into the game on the back of posting a big tally of seven against Leeds. This is, after all, a player who posted an average of 2.2 or higher in each of his final two La Liga seasons.

He will also be coming up against Dwight McNeil and that's why there is appeal in the 16/1 on EMERSON TO HAVE 6+ TACKLES too. The winger will be keeping him busy. CLICK HERE to back Emerson to have 6+ tackles with Sky Bet The Burnley man sits 7th in the Premier League for total dribbles - an average of 4.1 attempts per game - and that should continue in this game given their preference to attack down that left side (40% left | 26% middle | 34% right). No Premier League player averages more tackles per game than EMERSON this season. He can keep that title with a strong showing on Sunday.

