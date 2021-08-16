Sporting Life
Our preview of Wales v Belgium with best bets
Wales v Belgium tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
18:51 · SUN November 14, 2021

Wales may need a result against Belgium to guarantee them being a seeded team in the play-offs, and Jake Osgathorpe thinks we could see goals in Cardiff.

Football betting tips: European World Cup qualifying

1pt Over 2.5 Goals at 21/20 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

PP offer

Wales found their form last weekend, beating Belarus 5-1, a game in which they scored 38% of their total group goals.

In fact, Robert Page's side have scored eight goals in their last three group games, managing just five in the previous four.

They have been playing in a much more attacking fashion since the Euros, with three of their five qualifiers going Over 2.5 Goals.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Wales 21/10 | Draw 12/5 | Belgium 5/4

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Heading into this game, Wales could be in a position where they need a result in order to be one of the six seeded teams going into the play-offs, which could lead to them playing on the front foot.

Current Seed. / Team / Points / Goal Difference / Goals Scored (Top 6 teams are seeded for play-offs)

  1. Serbia / 17 / +8 / 16
  2. Russia / 16 / +9 / 14
  3. Switzerland / 15 / +9 / 11
  4. Sweden / 15 / +7 / 12
  5. Poland / 14 / +9 / 17
  6. Wales / 14 / +5 / 13
  7. Scotland / 14 / +5 / 12
  8. Turkey / 12 / +1 / 16

*Rules for seeding: Only matches against teams ranked first to fifth in the group count towards the standings. Sorted by a) Points, b) Goal difference, c) Goals scored, d) Away goals scored, e) Wins, f) Away wins, g) Disciplinary, h) Position in 20/21 Nations League.

- Correct at 1830 (14/11/21)

They should continue to play on the front foot anyway given the success they have had, but especially due to the fact that Belgium's defence is vulnerable.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Roberto Martinez's side continue to make a mockery of qualifying groups for major tournaments, winning Group E with ease thanks to six victories in seven - scoring 24 goals in the process.

They are one of the best attacking teams on the continent, and even without some key players, will cause Wales some serious issues.

Goals flow in their games given the open nature of their system and style, with OVER 2.5 GOALS landing in five of their seven group games and in 10 of their last 16 international matches.

Wales have the firepower to cause Belgium's vulnerable defence some problems and should contribute to an entertaining game in Cardiff.

These two played out an open 3-1 Belgium win in the reverse game, and something similar wouldn't be a surprise on Tuesday.

Wales v Belgium best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Over 2.5 Goals at 21/20 (General)

Score prediction: Wales 1-2 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1850 BST (14/11/21)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

