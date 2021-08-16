Wales may need a result against Belgium to guarantee them being a seeded team in the play-offs, and Jake Osgathorpe thinks we could see goals in Cardiff.
Wales found their form last weekend, beating Belarus 5-1, a game in which they scored 38% of their total group goals.
In fact, Robert Page's side have scored eight goals in their last three group games, managing just five in the previous four.
They have been playing in a much more attacking fashion since the Euros, with three of their five qualifiers going Over 2.5 Goals.
Heading into this game, Wales could be in a position where they need a result in order to be one of the six seeded teams going into the play-offs, which could lead to them playing on the front foot.
*Rules for seeding: Only matches against teams ranked first to fifth in the group count towards the standings. Sorted by a) Points, b) Goal difference, c) Goals scored, d) Away goals scored, e) Wins, f) Away wins, g) Disciplinary, h) Position in 20/21 Nations League.
They should continue to play on the front foot anyway given the success they have had, but especially due to the fact that Belgium's defence is vulnerable.
Roberto Martinez's side continue to make a mockery of qualifying groups for major tournaments, winning Group E with ease thanks to six victories in seven - scoring 24 goals in the process.
They are one of the best attacking teams on the continent, and even without some key players, will cause Wales some serious issues.
Goals flow in their games given the open nature of their system and style, with OVER 2.5 GOALS landing in five of their seven group games and in 10 of their last 16 international matches.
Wales have the firepower to cause Belgium's vulnerable defence some problems and should contribute to an entertaining game in Cardiff.
These two played out an open 3-1 Belgium win in the reverse game, and something similar wouldn't be a surprise on Tuesday.
Score prediction: Wales 1-2 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
