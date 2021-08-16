The World Cup qualifying group stage comes to a close on Tuesday, and there is plenty still to play for. Jake Osgathorpe selects his best bets for the closing night's action.

Football betting tips: European World Cup qualifying 1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Bosnia v Ukraine at 19/20 (bet365) 1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Netherlands v Norway at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Bosnia 18/5 | Draw 13/5 | Ukraine 3/4 Bosnia's hopes of securing second spot in Group D and heading to the play-off round for qualifying were ended on Saturday, as they lost 3-1 at home to Finland. They have won just one of their seven group games, but have scored in six of those, with it being defensive issues against the better sides that have cost them. Ukraine have also won just one of their group matches, but are unbeaten in qualifying, drawing a whopping six of their games. They are still in the hunt for second spot though, needing a win here coupled with a Finland draw or defeat to progress to the play-off round, and that is definitely in their remit.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

However, while they have scored in all seven qualifiers to date, some of those games coming under former manager Andriy Shevchenko, they have conceded in all seven too. That means interim coach Oleksandr Petrakov is managing a side with a 100% BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ratio, and with Bosnia's BTTS percentage standing at 71%, that looks the best play here. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet With Ukraine needing to win, they will have to play attacking football, and that could lead to an open, end-to-end game. Score prediction: Bosnia 1-2 Ukraine (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Netherlands v Norway Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Netherlands 4/9 | Draw 7/2 | Norway 11/2 The Netherlands know that a draw against Norway would be enough to secure top spot in Group G - barring a 13-goal Turkey win away at Montenegro - but a win would seal things for Louis van Gaal's side. They have been excellent in attack during the qualifying campaign, scoring 31 times, but defensively have looked vulnerable at times, conceding in four of their nine games. It is worth noting though, that three of those four games in which they conceded came against the other two better teams in the group - Turkey and Norway.

Norway know that a win here would guarantee them a top two spot in the group, and a draw may be enough depending on Turkey's result. It is likely that they will have to play on the front foot here at some point and that could lead to goals. They have scored in seven of their nine qualifiers to date, and even without Erling Haaland, they should be able to trouble the Dutch - as they did in the 1-1 draw during the reverse fixture - so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Both sides need a result, and we could see a high-scoring encounter as a result. Score prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Norway (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

World Cup qualifying best bets 1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Bosnia v Ukraine at 19/20 (bet365)

1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Netherlands v Norway at 4/5 (General) Odds correct at 1530 BST (15/11/21)