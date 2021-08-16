Class of '92-owned Salford City head to National League side Dagenham and Redbridge hoping to avoid an FA Cup upset on Monday night. Michael Beardmore has two best bets.

It’s fair to say that the season hasn’t quite gone to plan for Salford City thus far – the Class of ’92-owned club sitting 19th in the fourth tier having been among the bookies’ favourites for promotion. Their goal difference of just -1 indicates that position is not reflective of their performances but it has been on the road where their problems lie, losing five of their six away games to this point. So they will be a bit worried after being pulled out of the hat second for this one – a tricky, testing, televised trip to National League outfit Dagenham and Redbridge. The Daggers won six of their opening eight league games in an impressive start but have faded since, winning just one – and losing four – of their subsequent six to slip down to eighth in the table.

This is almost a clash of polar opposites – Dag & Red are the National League’s top scorers with 29 in 14 games. Interestingly a whopping 22 of those have come in seven home matches, so they are averaging more than three goals per home game. By contrast, Salford occupy the lower reaches of League Two for most goal-related stats, both scored and conceded. But they do struggle defensively away – conceding 11 goals in six away games compared to just six in nine home games. It’s tough to discern, then, which way this will go. The hosts tempt at 14/5 top-price but have dipped in form and the double chance (Dagenham or draw) seems skinny at 4/5 while Salford are hardly to be relied upon at 21/20. Instead it’s worth backing Dagenham’s attacking instincts to pay off on the corner count – they might not breach their visitors as often as they have their non-league rivals but evidence is they’ll try.

The Daggers sit third for average corners earned per game on 6.21 in the National League and with a crowd baying for an upset I think 6+ DAGENHAM AND REDBRIDGE CORNERS is too large at 2/1 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back 6+ Dag & Red corners with Sky Bet Salford have struggled for goals this term but they possess a man very much with his eyes on the prize in recent weeks in Brandon Thomas-Asante. Not only has he scored two in his past five league games, plus twice in a midweek EFL Trophy win, he is letting fly on a regular basis – his shot count in those five league matches being 6, 4, 4, 4, 4. It’s almost a two-horse race between he and striker Tom Elliott as to who bags for the Ammies on recent form (they have seven out of Salford's last 12 between them) – so 7/2 on THOMAS-ASANTE TO BE FIRST SALFORD SCORER looks generous. CLICK HERE to back Thomas-Asante to be first Salford scorer with Sky Bet

