Ross Williams looks ahead to Sunday, picking out four best bets from an interesting slate of NFL match-ups.

NFL betting tips: Week 10 2pts Indianapolis Colts (-10.5) to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Evens (General) 2pts Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8) to beat the Washington Football Team at 10/11 (General) 2pts Over 54.5 points in Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons at 10/11 (General) 2pts Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Denver Broncos at 23/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

Sunday at 18:00 GMT TV: NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix The Jaguars will be feeling hot after their upset win over the Bills last week, but they match up terribly against the Indianapolis Colts. Their AFC South rivals are coming off a win themselves, along with a long week due to playing on Thursday Night Football. The Colts defence did Frank Reich no favours in the win over the New York Jets, conceding 30 points to a third-string quarterback, but the offence was on fire, leaving Robert Saleh answer-less on the side line. I expect the Colts to continue their good form with the ball this week to secure a much-needed victory over the Jags. Jonathan Taylor has been unplayable as of late and, with the NFL’s rushing title up for grabs, he’ll be keen to continue his fine form. The 10.5 point spread is hefty but I’m keeping the faith. On paper, it’s hard to argue against the Colts being at least a touchdown better than the Jaguars. Indy are averaging 27.2 points per game at present, while Jacksonville are managing a measly 16.5. Plus, time of possession should be heavily in the Colts’ favour. Indianapolis lead the NFL in takeaways (20) and currently boast the league’s second-best turnover ratio. Meanwhile the Jags have struggled to take the ball away from the opposition, recording only five takeaways on the year, while conceding 14. Best Bet: Indianapolis Colts (-10.5) to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Evens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

Sunday at 18:00 GMT TV: NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix It goes without saying, but Tom Brady coming off a bye week is frightening. The Buccaneers’ defeat to the New Orleans Saints on Halloween night will be playing on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind as he enters the field on Sunday and that doesn’t bode well for the Washington Football Team. Brady is currently leading the MVP race as his seemingly eternal battle with father time continues, and he has shown few signs of slowing down. On Sunday, his bid for the NFL’s top honour will only be strengthened if he can exploit the weaknesses in the Washington defence to the best of his ability. Washington give up more passing yards than any other team in the league and only Indianapolis have conceded more passing touchdowns. This is a major issue, and an invitation that the likes of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will be relishing. Ron Rivera’s Football Team is the perfect match-up for Bruce Arians and his air-raid offence, so expect the Buccaneers to put on a big total in this one. Best Bet: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8) to beat the Washington Football Team at 10/11

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys When: Sunday at 18:00 GMT

Sunday at 18:00 GMT TV: NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix Last week’s Dallas performance was pitiful but, as it was so out of character, I’m willing to give them a mulligan. I believe the Cowboys will bounce back this week in front of their home faithful but I don’t anticipate the Falcons making it easy for them. Matt Ryan loves a shootout and another 300-yard game for the Falcons quarterback seems like a certainty. Atlanta have somehow found themselves in a playoff berth heading into Week 10 and they’ll be buoyed by that unexpected achievement. With nothing to lose, I at least expect the Falcons to keep pace with Dallas on the scoring charts for three quarters, before fading away at the business end of the game. This one has previous too, as the 2020 clash between the two sides produced 79 points. Quarterback volume will be the order of the day, and that generally means lots and lots of touchdowns. Best Bet: Over 54.5 points in Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons at 10/11

Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos When: Sunday at 21:25 GMT

Sunday at 21:25 GMT TV: NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix I picked out the underdog Cardinals last week and I like the chances of another upset on the road this Sunday. The Eagles aren’t a team that fill you with confidence, but neither are the Denver Broncos. Despite a couple of good wins in the past couple of weeks, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the Broncos are. They started the season strong, went on a streak of four losses and have now regrouped, but I can’t help wonder when that next string of defeats will begin, and I’m willing to wager it comes this week. The penny has finally dropped in Philadelphia and the run game is finally becoming the focal point of the offence. It needs to be, because it sets up everything quarterback Jalen Hurts is good at. Philly were unlucky not to pick up a huge win over the Chargers last week and there’s a sense that the Eagles’ time is coming. The Nick Sirianni era hasn’t been an immediate success, but they are improving and I really do think that first big statement win isn’t far away. Denver are just vulnerable enough to be the team that gets rolled over. Best Bet: Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Denver Broncos at 11/10