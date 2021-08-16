Liam Kelly previews the match between Wales and Belarus on Saturday night, expecting Gareth Bale to shine on his big night in Cardiff.

Wales' exploits in the Nations League means a play-off place for the World Cup is almost guaranteed, but a qualifying campaign that ends in a second-placed finish behind Belgium would be another marker for a nation trying to establish itself as a real threat at international level. Three points gained against Belarus here can lift Robert Page's side into that spot, above the Czech Republic. A Wales win is fully expected, too, only available at heavy odds-on for the match-up in Cardiff.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Wales 1/6 | Draw 6/1 | Belarus 14/1

Obviously that price makes no real appeal to most punters, but a selection linked with another important marker for Wales and a certain individual does. Captain and talisman Gareth Bale is set to win his 100th cap on Saturday evening after returning from injury to represent his country, looking to add to his tally of 36 goals for the Dragons. Granted, Wales have struggled to score goals in Group E, scoring the same amount as Estonia (8), but Bale showed exactly what his presence counts for in the reverse fixture against Belarus.

He netted a hat-trick in Wales' 3-2 win, which was played in Russia behind closed doors, dragging Page's side to victory in an otherwise iffy performance. Belarus have improved over the course of the qualifying campaign, becoming a little more solid after conceding plenty early on in the group stage, but a trip to Cardiff will be difficult on such a big occasion for Bale. Therefore, I'm happy to follow the upcoming fanfare and back GARETH BALE TO OUTSCORE OPPOSITION at 13/10 on Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Gareth Bale to outscore opposition with Sky Bet Bale's return will see him take back control of penalty (and free-kick) taking duty, and a single goal might be enough to secure the winnings against poor opposition. In what has been a bi-product of their improved defensive displays, Belarus haven't offered much in terms of an attacking threat, failing to score in the three group games since September's five-goal thriller between these two.

Wales v Belarus best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Gareth Bale to outscore opposition at 13/10 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Wales 2-0 Belarus (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 1315 BST (10/11/21)

