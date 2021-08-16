After landing two winners from two on Tuesday, Joe Townsend returns with a preview and best bet for Ferencvaros v Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday.

This is a tricky game to call. Celtic may have handsomely won the reverse meeting 2-0 (xG: CEL 3.45-1.16 FER) but in Ferencvaros' previous two Europa League fixtures they pushed both Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen close despite ultimately losing 3-1 and 2-1 respectively. Ange Postecoglou's team are a difficult team to trust, too.

Postecoglou's reign at Parkhead can be accurately described as streaky, with 11 of 13 wins coming in two runs - six straight in August and five in a row in October. That inconsistency was no better summed up by a goalless draw at home to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, where 85% possession produced just two shots on target - one of which was Giorgos Giakoumakis' stoppage-time missed penalty. It was a result which saw Celtic drop four points off the pace that is currently being set by bitter rivals and defending champions Rangers.

The 1X2 market is therefore one to avoid, with the 2/1 generally available on a home win a little too short to back. Of the three possible outcomes, it is the most tempting though. It is the hosts I am backing in a different fashion, however, with the 10/11 Paddy Power are offering on OVER 4.5 FERENCVAROS CORNERS looking a touch too big. CLICK HERE to back Ferencvaros 5+ corners with Sky Bet This sailed in a fortnight ago, with the Hungarian side racking up seven corners on their visit to Glasgow. It also landed in their only home game in the competition so far this season, where they were beaten 3-1 by Betis - a vastly superior team to Celtic in terms of overall quality - while in the final round of Champions League qualifying against Young Boys they managed five away from home and four in Budapest. Given this is a must-win contest should Ferencvaros have any slim hope of reaching the knockout stage, five corners is not asking a lot.