Arsenal Women celebrate
Sporting Life's preview of Koge v Arsenal, including best bet and score prediction

Koge v Arsenal tips: Women's Champions League best bets and preview

By Jake Pearson
16:01 · TUE November 09, 2021

Arsenal travel to Denmark to take on Koge in their third Champions League group stage match. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Women's Champions League

1pt Arsenal Women to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Danish champions Koge are enjoying another terrific campaign domestically, sitting comfortably top of the Elitedivisionen with 11 wins from their 12 matches played, remaining unbeaten.

Defensively, they are leagues ahead of their domestic rivals, conceding just six goals so far this term, though that has not translated to their European form as of yet.

Admittedly, Koge have been drawn in the group of death as far as their Champions League campaign is concerned, facing off against last year’s winners Barcelona, as well as 2007 winners and five-time semi-finalists Arsenal and a constantly improving Hoffenheim team.

Matchday one saw the Danes comfortably swept aside 5-0 by Hoffenheim, but they put up a much more stubborn performance at home to Barcelona last time out, losing 2-0 to the Spanish giants.

Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: DAZN, YouTube DAZN (Free to watch)

Koge 14/1 | Draw 13/2 | Arsenal 1/12

For Arsenal, the most decorated team in the history of English women’s football, they look to be back to their best this season after a few years in the wilderness.

They currently sit top of the WSL, having won each of their six matches.

They also occupy second in Group C in the Champions League, and will fancy their chances of pipping Hoffenheim to the runners-up spot behind the unsurmountable Barcelona, who beat the Gunners 4-1 on the opening matchday of the competition.

Arsenal responded well, however, thumping Hoffenheim 4-0 last month, and with the German outfit set to face off against arguably the best women’s football team on the planet on Wednesday, this presents a good opportunity for Arsenal to forge clear of their closest rivals in the group.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

An Arsenal win is expected, odds as short as 1/12 for an away victory reflecting as much, but this might not be the shellacking most are expecting.

Koge produced a good performance at home to Barcelona last time out in this competition, and if they can keep Barca down to two goals, there is no reason they cannot limit Arsenal to a similar scoreline.

Also, from a purely mathematical point of view, Arsenal to win at 1/12, doubled with Under 3.5 Goals at 10/11, returns just over even money, and while there is obviously a related aspect to the bet, a price of 11/8 for ARSENAL TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS is too large.

Koge v Arsenal best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Arsenal Women to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Koge 0-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1550 BST (09/11/21)

FOOTBALL TIPS