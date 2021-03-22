World Cup qualifying betting tips: Three antepost outsiders in Qatar 2022 qualification

Jake Pearson takes a look at the antepost betting for Europe's World Cup qualifying groups and finds three overpriced outsiders.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying best bet 5pts Ukraine Top 2 Finish in Group D at 5/6 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Are there two more dreaded words in the English language than “international break”? This week sees the beginning of a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers. From a betting perspective, there can often be a lack of appeal, with 1/25-shots everywhere you look. But dig a little deeper and there's always value to be found, and something, or someone, worth getting behind. Like three overpriced outsiders. The qualification process for Qatar 2022 is elaborate, and in turn “to qualify” betting is fairly limited. In short, there are 10 groups comprising five or six teams. What we can straightforwardly back is TOP 2 FINISH.

CLICK TO READ World Cup qualifying: All you need to need know

Group A is expected to be won by European champions Portugal, who are as short as 1/4 to win the group, and 1/9 to finish in the top two. The two also-rans are Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, which leaves Serbia and REPUBLIC OF IRELAND as the likely two to be fighting for second place. Serbia are favourites to come out on top, but Dragan Stojković’s side were far from convincing in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, with their only wins coming against Luxembourg and Lithuania as they finished third in their group. The Republic are looking to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002, and Stephen Kenny’s side will surely fancy their chances of pipping Serbia. They are 9/1 to win the group, which is highly unlikely, but a best price of 2/1 for them to finish second seems more than appealing. They face Serbia away in their first qualification game on Wednesday, and a big result there would give their qualification hopes a huge boost. Back REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Top 2 Finish with Sky Bet

UKRAINE to finish in the top two looks potentially the best bet of the qualifying stage. Group D contains France, Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland and Kazakhstan. Obviously, France are heavily fancied to top the group, currently available at a top price of 1/4 to do so, with Ukraine clear second favourites at around 6/1. Andriy Shevchenko's side performed incredibly well in Euro 2020 qualifying, undefeated in their group as they pipped Portugal to top spot, handing out a 5-0 hammering to Serbia along the way. They are 24th in the world rankings, some 32 places above Bosnia-Herzegovina, their main rival for a top two finish if the betting is to be believed, yet Ukraine can be backed at 4/5 with Unibet. That is incredibly generous, and should be treated as a very confident selection. Back UKRAINE Top 2 Finish with Sky Bet