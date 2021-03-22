World Cup qualifying betting tips: Three antepost outsiders in Qatar 2022 qualification

Jake Pearson takes a look at the antepost betting for Europe's World Cup qualifying groups and finds three overpriced outsiders.
5pts Ukraine Top 2 Finish in Group D at 5/6 (Unibet)
Are there two more dreaded words in the English language than “international break”?
This week sees the beginning of a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers. From a betting perspective, there can often be a lack of appeal, with 1/25-shots everywhere you look.
But dig a little deeper and there's always value to be found, and something, or someone, worth getting behind. Like three overpriced outsiders.
The qualification process for Qatar 2022 is elaborate, and in turn “to qualify” betting is fairly limited.
In short, there are 10 groups comprising five or six teams. What we can straightforwardly back is TOP 2 FINISH.
Group A is expected to be won by European champions Portugal, who are as short as 1/4 to win the group, and 1/9 to finish in the top two.
The two also-rans are Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, which leaves Serbia and REPUBLIC OF IRELAND as the likely two to be fighting for second place.
Serbia are favourites to come out on top, but Dragan Stojković’s side were far from convincing in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, with their only wins coming against Luxembourg and Lithuania as they finished third in their group.
The Republic are looking to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002, and Stephen Kenny’s side will surely fancy their chances of pipping Serbia.
They are 9/1 to win the group, which is highly unlikely, but a best price of 2/1 for them to finish second seems more than appealing.
They face Serbia away in their first qualification game on Wednesday, and a big result there would give their qualification hopes a huge boost.
UKRAINE to finish in the top two looks potentially the best bet of the qualifying stage.
Group D contains France, Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland and Kazakhstan. Obviously, France are heavily fancied to top the group, currently available at a top price of 1/4 to do so, with Ukraine clear second favourites at around 6/1.
Andriy Shevchenko's side performed incredibly well in Euro 2020 qualifying, undefeated in their group as they pipped Portugal to top spot, handing out a 5-0 hammering to Serbia along the way.
They are 24th in the world rankings, some 32 places above Bosnia-Herzegovina, their main rival for a top two finish if the betting is to be believed, yet Ukraine can be backed at 4/5 with Unibet.
That is incredibly generous, and should be treated as a very confident selection.
Group E, a five-team group with Belgium, Czech Republic and WALES the front runners, is worth a serious look.
Belarus and Estonia make up the numbers and should serve as sufficient whipping boys for the three aforementioned teams, and while Belgium are clearly favourites to win the group, the betting for the position behind Kevin De Bruyne and co is certainly interesting.
The majority of bookmakers have this one too close to call, with Czech Republic and Wales about 7/1 a piece to finish top.
Based on that logic then, there should be little between the two in the betting to finish in the top two.
Unibet however, have priced Wales up at a whopping 15/1 to win Group E, and while an incredible amount of bravery, or perhaps blinkered patriotism from the Welsh, would be required to strike a bet on that selection, it does mean that their price for claiming second has been pushed out significantly, with them available at 2/1.
Wales don’t exactly face the ideal start to their qualification campaign, meeting Belgium on Wednesday before hosting the Czech Republic in a huge game next Tuesday, but a result at the Cardiff City Stadium next week would put them in with a huge chance of finishing as runners-up.
Posted at 1530 GMT on 22/03/21
