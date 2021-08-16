Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet for Conte's second game in charge of Spurs at Everton, as our tipster hopes to add to his two winners in midweek.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Oliver Skipp to be carded at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Safer Gambling Week 2021

Antonio Conte’s first game in charge of Tottenham was a little bit crazy. Spurs were 3-0 up against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night, but ended up hanging on to a 3-2 victory. Tottenham ended the game with 10 men. Their visitors finished it with nine. It was a long way off the organisation and ruthlessness we’re used to after watching the Italian's teams at Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan. And yet, signs of progress were there. Son Heung-min looked particularly bright and for stretches the team seemed comfortable playing three at the back.

But in the Premier League will stretches of brilliance be enough to paper over the cracks? Spurs suffered three defeats from their last four league games under Nuno Espirito Santo - conceding nine goals during a miserable run. Fixing that form won’t be easy. Conte himself said to the press: “This is a big challenge. A big, big challenge. “But I think I’m here to build the win. The win doesn’t happen after one, two or three days or one month. You must have vision.”

"People are heavily backing Liverpool but underestimating West Ham" | Premier League best bets

Everton will host Spurs on Sunday, they themselves hoping to end a poor run of form. Rafael Benitez’s side have lost their last three on the bounce, tasting defeat in a 2-1 loss away to Wolves last time out. The Toffees have won just one of their past six in the top-flight, while their 5-2 loss at home to Watford last month was their ninth defeat at Goodison Park this calendar year - their worst home record since 1993. What's more, history in this fixture is unkind to Everton. They’ve beaten Spurs just once in their past 17 encounters, a 1-0 win in London last year.

Skipp to the good bit Just one point separates Tottenham in ninth and Everton in 10th. The underlying data gives Spurs the edge, having won the expected goals battle in three of their last four league games compared to Everton who have lost the xG match-up in each of their past four. But with so many questions still surrounding Conte’s Tottenham I’m going to step away from the outrights. OLIVER SKIPP TO BE CARDED at 4/1 seems like a steal considering no player has been booked more for the Lilywhites. Skipp’s five yellows far outweigh bookies favourite Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s one this season despite the Dane being priced up at 14/5 by the same firm. CLICK HERE to back Oliver Skipp to be carded with Sky Bet Skipp was booked three times in as many games a month ago. No bookings in his last five matches may go some way to explaining why his price is now so long. But those matches were games in which Tottenham either dominated possession (Newcastle, West Ham, Burnley and Vitesse) or were tame and off-colour as team (Manchester United). Excluding the United game, the last two matches where Spurs have been limited to less than 55 percent possession, Skipp has seen yellow (a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in September and a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in October). I expect him to pick up at least one card at Goodison Park.

ALSO READ: Conte a perfect fit for Spurs