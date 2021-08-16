Everton had looked to be on for the victory after Richarlison came off the bench to head them 2-1 up in the 63rd minute but after Juraj Kucka headed Watford level, King struck twice before Emmanuel Dennis added a final flourish.

King played 11 games without a goal for Everton last season but was in devastating form on his return to Goodison Park, where Watford scored four times in the last 12 minutes to come from behind against Rafael Benitez’s men and record their first victory at the famous old ground.

Joshua King’s hat-trick powered Watford to a stunning 5-2 victory at Everton as Claudio Ranieri got his first win in charge of the Hornets in some style.

Joshua King for Everton in 11 appearances last season: 0 goals (0.51 xG, 3 shots) Joshua King at Goodison Park this afternoon for #WatfordFC : 2 goals (2.07 xG, 6 shots) HAT-TRICK HERO! 🔥 #EVEWAT #EFC pic.twitter.com/VLTMzp3LRA

Callum Wilson’s wonder goal rescued a point for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but they remain without a Premier League win after nine games this season and it could have been much worse in the capital.

Referee Darren England ruled out Christian Benteke’s 87th-minute header for an infringement in the penalty area which would have earned Patrick Vieira’s side a deserved victory.

Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after he opened the scoring in a one-sided contest at Selhurst Park that ended as a 1-1 draw.

Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty rescued Leeds a deserved point in a pulsating 1-1 Premier League draw against Wolves.

The Spain forward held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt had gone down under Wolves defender Nelson Semedo’s challenge.

Marcelo Bielsa’s depleted Leeds had laid seige on Wolves’ goal for much of the match after Hwang Hee-chan had given the visitors a 10th-minute lead.

Wolves appeared to have held on for their fourth straight win with a battling backs-to-the-wall display in another highly-charged encounter at Elland Road, but Rodrigo’s last-gasp spot-kick denied them.

Burnley’s wait for a first win goes on but they escaped from Southampton with a 2-2 draw thanks to a double blast from Maxwel Cornet.

In a match high on excitement, if low on quality, Cornet gave Burnley the lead before Saints equalised through Tino Livramento’s first senior goal.

The hosts went ahead when Armando Broja, the matchwinner against Leeds last weekend, grabbed his second in two matches, but another blow from Cornet, the Ivory Coast winger who joined the Clarets from Lyon in the summer for what is already looking a bargain £12.8million, secured another point for Burnley.