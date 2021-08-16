High-flying West Ham put their proud away record on the line with a trip to Wolves on Saturday. Michael Beardmore previews the game and picks out his best bets.

Everyone’s new second favourite Premier League club West Ham head to Wolves on Saturday afternoon hoping to extend their impressive unbeaten away record in all competitions this season. The happy Hammers have won six out of eight on their travels this season (it’s eight out of 11 dating back to last term) including four out of five in the league on their way to sitting pretty in third place. Wolves, meanwhile, lost their opening three at Molineux but have rebounded to win the last two, albeit against inferior opposition to this weekend's opponents. The two clubs went into the international break on the back of contrasting results too – West Ham stunning Liverpool 3-2 in a thriller while Wolves produced their limpest performance of the season to lose 2-0 at Crystal Palace (xG: 1.97-0.32).

Wanderers, however, had picked up 13 points from 15 prior to that and are fully deserving of their place in the top half of the table on their displays overall under new boss Bruno Lage. It’s the man in the opposite dugout, David Moyes, that’s getting all the plaudits this season, of course, and he will hope the fortnight away from domestic action has not stunted West Ham's momentum. Such has been the Hammers’ form over the past 12 months, they are now favourites to win at Molineux. I fancy them to make the running in this one but I’m not convinced they will have it all their own way, thus I think backing West Ham in the corner market is preferable to the outright outcome.

The Hammers are averaging just under six corners per game in the Premier League this season – the fifth highest in the division – and their corner count in away matches in all competitions is 6, 4, 7, 5, 7, 9, 6, 5. They are an attacking team and the 7/4 Sky Bet offer on 6+ WEST HAM CORNERS looks a value play given the numbers they are putting up this term. I expect Wolves to have to do their fair share of defending at times in this one and a player who has impressed in that respect in recent weeks is 20-year-old Rayan Ait-Nouri. The Frenchman should retain his place at left wing-back with Brazilian Marcal still just short of full fitness, although it's one to keep an eye on the teamsheets for. If he does play the 5/2 Sky Bet go on AIT-NOURI TO MAKE 4+ TACKLES appeals – he made seven against Crystal Palace and five against Leeds, both games where they were up against it for spells, which could be the case here. As a final shout that I just couldn't resist, I was amazed to see 16/1 next to the name of Declan Rice in the assists market.

Declan Rice's Premier League statistics for 2021-22

While a defensive midfielder by trade for club and, especially, country, Rice has grown in confidence to such a degree over the past 12-18 months that he is blossoming into an attacking threat too. He scored against Aston Villa last month but also registered an assist – the third goal he has set up in 11 appearances this season. It's a long shot but one his form, slight forward-thinking shift in position and statistics suggest is worth a small play at 16/1 on RICE TO ASSIST 1+ GOALS.

Wolves v West Ham score prediction and best bets 1pt West Ham 6+ corners at 7/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Rayan Ait-Nouri to make 4+ tackles at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

0.5pt Declan Rice to assist a goal at 16/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Wolves 1-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct 1600 GMT (18/11/21)

