Celtic travel to Bayer Leverkusen hoping to avenge their earlier 4-0 loss to the Group G. Joe Rindl has a preview and best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa League 1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and BTTS at 15/8 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Celtic travel to Bayer Leverkusen in their penultimate Europa League group match with the Glasgow outfit third in Group G. With second-placed Real Betis - one point above Celtic - set to face bottom side Ferencvarosi, the Hoops know they must get a positive result to realistically stay in the hunt for a top-two finish. Ange Postecoglou’s men are in good form though, having gone unbeaten in nine matches, winning eight in that stretch. They remain four points off Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and, after their win over St. Johnstone at the weekend, can look forward to a League Cup final in February.

Bayer Leverkusen sit top of Group G, four points clear of third-place Celtic knowing a point would be enough to see them into the knockout stages. Gerardo Seoane’s side have run a near perfect campaign so far, unbeaten in the competition with three wins and one draw, they smashed Celtic 4-0 in Glasgow in September. After opening their season with seven wins from their first 10 games, Leverkusen have stalled a little tasting victory just two times in their past eight matches. They currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga. Worryingly for the Hoops though, Leverkusen have only been beaten once in their last 14 Europa League ties on home soil.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

On paper, heavy favourites Leverkusen should have enough to overcome Celtic at home. After all, the German side hammered the Hoops away from home with an xG total of 3.54 to Celtic’s 1.78. But, I reckon Celtic will make a game of it and grab at least one goal on Thursday night. CLICK HERE to back Bayer Leverkusen to win and BTTS with Sky Bet Leverkusen have mustered only two clean sheets from their last eight games in all competitions, while Celtic have averaged an expected goals total of 2.31 in European competition this season. Form says you should back BAYER LEVERKUSEN TO WIN & BTTS 'YES' at 15/8.

Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic best bets and score prediction 1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and BTTS at 15/8 (bet365) Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1730 BST (23/11/21)