Fresh from three winners on Thursday night, Joe Rindl returns with the preview and best bet for Newcastle's six-pointer with Norwich.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/4 (Boyle Sports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Here it is then folks, the first, true relegation six-pointer of the season. Bottom club Newcastle United host 19th-place Norwich City in a must-win fixture on Tuesday night. Victory for the hosts would see them leapfrog the visitors and cut the gap to safety down to three points. A win for Norwich and they’ll be level on points with Leeds in 18th. We’ll start our preview with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle. The Toon will have pencilled in this fixture as a golden opportunity to collect their first league win of the season.

The St. James’ Park outfit have picked up just six points from a possible 39 so far this campaign, and while there’s been plenty to celebrate off the pitch, on it they’ve been found lacking. Still, there were visible improvements at the weekend against Arsenal. They matched the Gunners with a resolute defensive display in the first half, only to be undone in the second by their opponents’ superior quality. The pressure was off Howe’s team then. That won’t be the case this time around. They’ll have to fix up their defensive woes with both Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie suspended, with Newcastle having conceded three goals in each of their last three at St James' Park - shipping a league-high 16 on home soil so far.

Newcastle can’t stop conceding at home, Norwich can’t score away. Two goals scored, plus 16 conceded on the road represent the worst records at both ends of the pitch in the top flight so far. However, the tide is turning for the Canaries under Dean Smith, who led the team to a 2-1 win over Southampton in his first match in charge before backing that up with a point against Wolves in a goalless draw last time out. That draw was a match Norwich dominated, winning the xG battle 1.43 to 0.36 and had 14 shots to Wolves' five.

Daniel Farke’s final match as Norwich boss - a 2-1 win at Brentford - marked the only time this season the Canaries have scored away from home. But, in Smith’s first match on the road I expect his side to find the net again against their leaky hosts. Back the goals and go with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS at 5/4 with Boyle Sports. CLICK HERE to back BTTS and over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet That punt has come through in three of Norwich’s last four games and three of Newcastle's past six.

Newcastle v Norwich best bets and score prediction 1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/4 (Boyle Sports) Score prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (29/11/21)