He put up Midnight Shadow at 12/1 to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup and now Chris Day has three bets across Saturday's cards at Haydock and Ascot.

Racing betting tips: Saturday, November 20 1pt win Riggs in 2.25 Haydock at 10/1 (General) 1pt win Monsieur Lecoq in 3.15 Ascot at 8/1 (Betfair & Paddy Power) 1pt win Fortescue in 3.35 Haydock at 9/1 (William Hill)

Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle preview A feature of the early part of the jumps season has been the willingness of Irish trainers to aim for the big English races and that looks set to continue at Haydock on Saturday when the track stages the Betfair Chase. The big betting heat, though, looks like being the Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle over three miles. Willie Mullins houses the current ante-post favourite in six-year-old mare, Maze Runner, who is 10lbs higher than for her convincing victory at the Dublin Racing Festival in February. She’s been warming up for this with a couple of runs on the Flat and, with the yard starting to get going over the last weekend, her chance is obvious. She ran well in both prep races without suggesting her Flat rating of 81 was particularly lenient so will need to be a much better hurdler from a mark over 50lbs higher (as a rule of thumb a differential of 40lbs is normally considered a decent benchmark).

Philip Hobbs’ horses have begun the season in better form than they ended the last campaign and Orbys Legend looked set for further success when easing to victory in Chepstow’s Silver Trophy last time. He’s up 8lbs for that and Nick Gifford’s Didtheyleaveyououtto was finishing strongly over the half-mile shorter trip there, suggesting he may close the gap further on Saturday with a 1lb pull at the weights. That said, I expect Orbys Legend to again finish in front of the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old, the former having won three of his six races under rules and looking to have improvement to come as he steps up in trip. The 2019 winner, Stoney Mountain, who is rated just 4lbs higher now, looks closely handicapped through Didtheyleaveyououtto with Hobbs’ six-year -old on recent Newbury form where he won on his seasonal debut although he has had more racing than is normally associated with winners of this race. Sandy Thomson’s Bass Roc is building up a progressive profile, following an Ayr victory in April with success on his seasonal debut at Cartmel and is another improving young horse who would not be a surprise winner of the race as well. Grade One winners in handicaps are often worth a second look and, with Harry Fry’s team another in much better health than last season, there are grounds for liking the chances of If The Cap Fits from a mark of 149, 17lbs lower than his highest rating. His best run was probably his defeat of the mares Roksana and Apple’s Jade in the Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle at Aintree in 2019 and he has to have a theoretical chance at the weights here although he’ll need to significantly improve on recent efforts against the younger horses.

Other Irish horses to consider are Emmet Mullins' Rightplacerightime, who won a Fairyhouse beginners' chase last time and Doctor Duffy, from the Charles Byrne stable, who had a novice hurdle winner at Cheltenham at the weekend, and who try to exploit a 10lbs lower rating over hurdles than fences with this horse. Flight Deck, for Jonjo O'Neill and JP McManus, is another progressive individual although this is a much better race than the one he won at Wetherby five weeks ago. The I like at current prices is RIGGS, trained by Dan Skelton. He runs very well in big fields as his second in the EBF Final at Sandown from a 1lb higher mark suggests and was only beaten four-and-a-half lengths by Mackelduff at Aintree last time over half-a-mile shorter. Olly Murphy's progressive five-year-old ran a stormer on Saturday at Cheltenham from a 7lbs higher mark and was much more suited to how the race was run at Liverpool than Riggs who was held up last in a race which turned into a sprint. Skelton has had a ring around this day on the calendar for some time now and the Mahler six-year-old surely has loads more to give from his current mark and he's better off at the weights with third home at Sandown, Gladiateur Allen, despite finishing ahead of him in March. Events on Sunday, with West Cork winning the Greatwood off an extended lay-off, showed there's not many more adept at readying one for a target than this team and I'm expecting Riggs to show vast improvement this term. Best bets for Haydock on Saturday The final race on the card, the My Odds Boost On Betfair Handicap Chase, has an open look with the bookies offering 6/1 the field but I think Henry Daly could have the answer to it in FORTESCUE. He finished third at Kelso in October on his first outing since winning at Sandown and Perth in the spring.