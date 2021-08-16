Having landed seven of his 10 best bets this season, renowned football tipster Mark O'Haire returns with his nap, next best and longshot for this weekend's action.

Mark O'Haire's Best Bets tipping record: 30 points staked | +38.6 points returned

Football betting tips: Premier League 3pts Both Teams to Score in Fleetwood v Morecambe at 4/5 (William Hill) 1.5pts Gladbach -1 handicap v Greuther Furth at 17/20 (bet365) 0.5pt Wolfsburg to win and Under 2.5 Goals v Arminia Bielefeld at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Arminia Bielefeld 29/10 | Draw 23/10 | Wolfsburg 10/11 Wolfsburg have enjoyed a new manager bounce with former Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt presiding over three consecutive wins since taking over from Mark van Bommel at the Volkswagen Arena. An impressive 2-0 dismissal of Leverkusen was followed by a vital success against Salzburg in the Champions League, and a strong display against Augsburg. A switch to a back three has given the team the structure they were missing, building on the firm foundations and solid platform that provided Die Wolfe with the framework to finish fourth last season. Kohfeldt has also given Lukas Nmecha a new lease of life, and the forward’s fine form was repaid with an impressive stint with Germany over the past week.

The suspension of French centre-back Maxence Lacroix slightly weakens Wolfsburg this weekend, but Sebastian Bornauw is an adequate deputy and I’m anticipating a controlled display from the visitors as they travel to Arminia Bielefeld. Keeping things tight tends to be top of Die Wolfe’s to-do list and here they’re facing one of the Bundesliga’s weakest attacks. Bielefeld earned their maidan league victory of 2021/22 against injury-hit Stuttgart before the international break, although the hosts have scored just seven goals thus far, whilst generating the division’s worst expected goals (xG) output. It’s a sorry state of affairs and makes the struggling Die Blauen easily opposable on Saturday afternoon. CLICK HERE to back Wolfsburg to win and Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet With the home side losing five of their six match-ups with top-half teams, I’m happy to back WOLFSBURG TO WIN. However, we can bolster the odds on offer by adding UNDER 2.5 GOALS to the equation for a 10/3 shout. We’re effectively backing the 1-0 and 2-0 correct scores, which account for five of the away side’s six Bundesliga triumphs this term.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Greuther Furth Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Gladbach 1/4 | Draw 9/2 | Greuther Furth 17/2 Greuther Furth have made the worst-ever start to a Bundesliga season, taking a solitary point from their first 11 matches (W0-D1-L10). Die Kleeblätter performed above expectations to secure promotion but Stefan Leitl’s modest squad was pilfered in the summer with key personnel David Raum, Anton Stach and Sebastian Ernst departing. Now eight points from safety, and having shipped 29 goals already, there are serious fears that Furth could also post a record-breaking low in terms of points gathered in 2021/22. It’s difficult to see Die Kleeblätter breaking a nine-game losing streak on Saturday with a trip to Borussia Monchengladbach on the agenda.

The visitors have been beaten in all six of their previous away days, conceding three goals or more on five occasions, with five of those defeats also arriving by a margin of two goals or more. It therefore makes sense to back GLADBACH -1 HANDICAP at a kind 17/20 here. CLICK HERE to back Gladbach -1 handicap with Sky Bet The hosts have taken time to find their best under new boss Adi Hutter, yet Die Fohlen are beginning to click into gear. Monchengladbach have posted W3-D2-L1 in their past six Bundesliga outings and displayed their ability against the league’s elite. That six-game sample included a home success over high-flying Dortmund, whilst Bayern Munich were trounced 5-0 here in the DFB Pokal. Elsewhere, relegation candidates Arminia Bielefeld and Bochum have been dismissed and if Gladbach wish to be in the top-four conversation, a routine home win should be well within reach against beleaguered Furth.

Fleetwood v Morecambe Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Fleetwood 21/20 | Draw 12/5 | Morecambe 12/5 Fleetwood meet Morecambe in a big game at the bottom end of League One on Saturday and the match-up has all the ingredients for a goal-filled game at Highbury. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appears a little on the large side at 4/5 with the two teams operating amongst the league pack for high-scoring showdowns in the third-tier this term. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Fleetwood top the League One charts for entertainment. The Cod Army’s contests have averaged a huge 3.53 goals, with Simon Grayson’s gang notching in 12 of 15 fixtures. The hosts have scored twice or more on eight occasions, but have earned only a solitary shutout against rock-bottom Crewe, and shipped multiple goals in 10 of their 15 tussles.

Meanwhile, Morecambe sit third for overall goals per-game (3.44). The Shrimps had been running hot since securing a fairytale promotion, however, results have nosedived since October with five defeats from their most recent six. The lean spell has plunged Stephen Robinson’s side towards an expected relegation battle, yet they remain proactive. The newcomers have gotten on the scoresheet in 13 of 16 league dates, including seven of eight on the road. But Morecambe’s defensive deficiencies have proven their downfall, leaking at least three goals in each of their past four games as guests, and giving up 1.88 goals per-game on average across all League One outings. Both sides will be aware of the significance of Saturday’s match and I’m anticipating a watchable affair. Over 2.5 Goals has clicked in 11 of Fleetwood’s 15 encounters, with our BTTS angle also banking in 73% of their matches thus far. Morecambe have followed suit in 10/16 (62%) contests, with 7/8 (88%) away days paying-out for BTTS hunters.