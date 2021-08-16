The Sky Bet Championship resumes after the international break on Friday night as QPR host Luton Town. Michael Beardmore bids to add to several recent winners with 11/4 and 8/1 shots.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt e.w. Ilias Chair to score first at 8/1 (Bet365) (e.w terms - 1/3 odds for 1-98 places) 1pt Ilias Chair to have 2+ shots on target at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The return of the Sky Bet Championship after a two-week international break brings with it an intriguing fixture on Friday night as Queens Park Rangers host Luton Town. It’s been an up-and-down start for both – QPR began well, had a dip and have bounced back well to sit sixth, just inside the play-off places while Luton, in 11th, are winning one, drawing one, losing one. That shared inconsistency and the congested nature of the top half of the table – QPR are five places above the Hatters but only two points separate the sides – makes the result here a tough one to call. Indeed, while home advantage might sway you towards the R’s – whose decent home record reads W4 D3 L1 this season – the underlying numbers suggest Luton are actually the better side.

Infogol’s Expected Goals table has QPR languishing in 14th based on quality of chances created, suggesting they are fortunate to sit sixth, while Luton should be seven places higher than they are, in what would be a nose-bleed-high fourth spot. Double chance Luton or draw might thus appeal from a punting point of view but it’s a skinny 4/6 and, after a fortnight off for many players at both teams, the outright outcome is probably best avoided. What this game should produce is goals – each team is in the top six for average goals per game and goals scored, as well as being in the top nine for goals conceded. Odds of 10/11 generally are around on over 2.5 goals but given QPR have scored in each and every one of their 17 league games so far this campaign (the only side in the Championship to have done so - not even Fulham can boast the same) there’s better value to be found in the player markets.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The price that springs out immediately is the 8/1 Bet365 offer on R’s joint leading marksman ILIAS CHAIR TO SCORE FIRST – a price that should be taken to each way terms which equate to odds of around 27/10 for the Belgian to net anytime. CLICK HERE to back Ilias Chair to score first with Sky Bet Chair has been in excellent form, finding the net five times in Rangers’ past eight games – and he has netted the game’s first goal in three of those eight matches. He's 9/2 or 5/1 to net first with most firms so 8/1 is mouth-watering. Another price on the 24-year-old playmaker that catches the eye is the 11/4 Sky Bet offer on CHAIR TO HAVE 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET – those odds also look on the large side, on a man who likes to have a dig, when the numbers are taken into account. CLICK HERE to back Ilias Chair to have 2+ shots on target with Sky Bet

Only 11 players in the division are averaging more shots per game than Chair’s 2.4 – but it’s his accuracy that stands out, registering 18 shots on target in 16 appearances. In six of his past nine games, Chair has tested the goalkeeper twice or more, suggesting that price of 11/4 is huge value in the form he’s in. There are some decent prices in the Luton markets too – 5/2 and 18/5 respectively on prolific pair Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick to net anytime. They are certainly worth a look but given Rangers’ ridiculous record of scoring in every game and their playmaker’s fantastic recent form, I fancy Chair to put the hosts - and us - in the driving seat here.

QPR v Luton score prediction and best bets Ilias Chair to score first at 8/1 (Bet365) (e.w terms - 1/3 odds for 1-98 places)

Ilias Chair to have 2+ shots on target at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct 1630 GMT (17/11/21)

ALSO READ: Saturday Seven acca tips, advice and Nap