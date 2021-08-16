After three nap winners from the past four attempts, Michael Beardmore picks out his best 1X2 (W-D-L) acca options from a packed Saturday domestic programme.

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet 2pts Port Vale to beat Oldham at 21/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Oldham’s poor form in Sky Bet League Two this season has earned this column plenty of profit – and it’s at home where they appear at their worst, losing six of eight thus far. Visitors PORT VALE – on a run of 10 wins in 13 games in all competitions – will be licking their lips at a trip to Boundary Park so prices of odds-against on the second-placed Valiants must be snapped up. PORT VALE TO BEAT OLDHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

It’s a Potteries special here as STOKE CITY are also a must for any Saturday acca. Michael O’Neill’s men have one of the Sky Bet Championship’s strongest home records and they host a Peterborough side who have lost seven of eight away, most of those handsomely, and should be even lower than 21st according to Infogol’s Expected Goals metrics. STOKE CITY TO BEAT PETERBOROUGH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

CHELTENHAM are a value price at 11/8 in places at home to Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One. The struggling Shrews’ away record reads W0 D2 L6, while Michael Duff’s Cheltenham have only dropped points at home to teams in the top eight. CHELTENHAM TO BEAT SHREWSBURY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

PORTSMOUTH have hit form over the past month, four wins and four clean sheets in an undefeated run of six games in all competitions. They should add another W against AFC Wimbledon who have lost eight of their past 12, winning just two and scoring only six goals – and one of the two wins was against FA Cup minnows Guiseley. If you like a 'Win To Nil' coupon, this is a contender. PORTSMOUTH TO BEAT AFC WIMBLEDON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

ROTHERHAM have been another reliable home side in the third tier this term and have not tasted defeat in more than two months, winning nine in an unbeaten run of 13 across all competitions. They should have enough to outclass a Cambridge side twice beaten 4-1 away by lesser opposition than the Millers in recent weeks. ROTHERHAM TO BEAT CAMBRIDGE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

EXETER delivered as our Nap tip last week and have racked up four successive victories to climb to third in League Two. Indeed, they have lost just one game in all competitions this season. It looks like a long old unhappy trip for Carlisle, who have not recorded a league victory since September 4, scoring just five goals in that winless 10-game run. EXETER TO BEAT CARLISLE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

MANSFIELD have picked up form recently, four straight wins in all competitions after a winless run that had stretched to 14 games. The Stags’ goal difference of just -5 shows they are in a false position in 18th – they are a far better side than basement boys Scunthorpe, who have lost seven of their past 11 in the league and whose away Expected Goals figures (0.81 xGF and 1.63 xGA) are abysmal. MANSFIELD TO BEAT SCUNTHORPE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct as of 1230 BST (17/11/21)

CLICK TO READ: The latest Sporting Life Accumulator from our expert tipsters