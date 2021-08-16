The Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts returns on Sunday with another double header. This time the match winners face each other hoping to put on foot into the next round and the opening day losers face off against one another hoping to keep their hopes alive. It promises to be an intriguing day of darting action.

Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day two

2pts Over 4.5 Match 180’s Chris Dobey vs Stephen Bunting at 6/5 (Bet Fred, Sky Bet)

2pts Peter Wright to win (-1.5 legs) vs Gabriel Clamens at 5/6 (General)

1pt Rob Cross to achieve the Match Treble vs Jim Williams at 13/5 (Paddy Power)

1pt Mensur Suljovic to achieve the Match Treble vs Jose De Sousa at 17/2 (Sky Bet)

Grand Slam of Darts: Sunday November 14

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs sets.

Martin Schindler (4/9) vs Nathan Rafferty (13/8)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.73 - 82.50

180’s per leg (2021): 0.28 – 0.13

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 34.38% - N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.96% - 7.69%

It was envisaged that Martin Schindler could be a dark horse at the Grand Slam but he was emphatically put in his place by Krzysztof Ratajski in the opener as he suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat, with a less than impressive 81.49 average. That leaves him plenty to do from here to advance as he knows Gerwyn Price awaits in his final group game.

Nathan Rafferty on the other hand will likely have grown in confidence having pushed the World Champion and World Number One all the way in his first game, eventually losing a last leg decider.

The question is do they play like they did yesterday or do they revert to norm? If they do you’d favour the German to just about prevail here. It’s an arguably a must win game for both and one they’ll both be hopeful of getting the victory. I’m going to favour the seasonal data in this game.

Predicted Scoreline: Martin Schindler 5-4 Nathan Rafferty

Mervyn King (4/11) vs Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (2/1)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.03 – 92.47

180’s per leg (2021): 0.23 – 0.21

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 47.64% - N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 14.06% - 6.11%

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez lost his opening match 5-3 to arguably the best player in the world at the moment, Jonny Clayton. A terrible opening leg proved to be very costly as he won his other legs with the darts in 11, 15 and 13 darts, ending with a more than respectable 94.38 average, which is hardly surprising with what we’ve seen of him on the Players Championship tour this year with several good runs.

Mervyn King however was put in his place by the reigning World Youth Champion, Bradley Brooks as he lost 5-1 and averaged just 80.2, his lowest three dart average of 2021 – excluding his World Grand Prix data. This just four matches since his highest average ever of 115.62.

King will be hopeful of bouncing back here and is the massively more experienced player of the two. I wasn’t impressed by him yesterday and he complained of the scheduling just last week.

I think we could see an upset here if the young Austrian matches yesterday’s performance and there’s no reason to think he won’t; he is the European Development Tour qualifier after all.

Predicted Scoreline: Mervyn King 3-5 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

James Wade (4/11) vs Boris Krcmar (2/1)

Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (0-0)

2021 TV Titles (TV): 1-0 (1-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.86 – 91.86

180’s per leg (2021): 0.20 – 0.20

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 46.60% - 40.91%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 13.23% - 11.32%

Boris Krcmar was whitewashed by Rob Cross 5-0 on Saturday afternoon. This was the second time ‘Voltage’ had inflicted a ‘to-nil’ scoreline against Boris in 2021.

He did have his opportunities however as he missed nine darts at the doubles in three separate legs. The most worrying aspect of the game for him was that as the match went on his doubles hitting got worse. He seemed to have accepted defeat at around 3-0 and he cut a forlorn figure up on stage.

Wade too tasted defeat, 5-4 against the Welshman Jim Williams. A scoreline that was a fair reflection of how the match went.

What will please ‘The Machine’ is that his leg difference was kept intact, every leg is useful at this stage especially if you taste defeat.

These pair have met twice this year, two tight encounters with one win apiece. Wade winning their latest encounter 6-5 which was on stage at the Gilbraltar Darts Trophy.

Seasonal 180 stats are the same but Wade has the higher average and better doubles percentage and I expect that will show in the end here.

Predicted Scoreline: James Wade 5-2 Boris Krcmar

Chris Dobey (5/6) vs Stephen Bunting (5/6)

Head to Head (TV): 7-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 2-1 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 97.51 – 93.83

180’s per leg (2021): 0.32 – 0.27

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 36.67% - 41.60%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.06% - 15.68%

These pair can’t be split in the betting in what really is a difficult game to call. A match that both come into needing the win after opening day defeats, which was perhaps a bit surprising given these were the two most widely tipped to advance from Group D.

Stephen Bunting got us underway yesterday in a high quality game and he lost 5-4 to Ryan Joyce despite a 106.70 average. The tenth time he’s averaged 100+ this year; amazingly he’s now lost six of those ten matches.

The problem he had yesterday was he just couldn’t break his opponent. These short matches do pose that particular problem to those throwing second.

‘Hollywood’ Chris Dobey was a late call up and started the tournament slight favourite to the top this group after winning Players Championship event number 28 and recently posting 13 ton plus averages in 22 matches in a recent selection of fixtures.

Having said that he’s now on a run of four straight defeats despite continuing to perform quite well. He was firmly put in his place yesterday by an excellent Rowby-John Rodriguez also.

Despite Dobey winning both their encounters this year I’m going for ‘The Bullet’ to edge a last leg decider here in a match that should see a glut of 180’s.

Predicted Scoreline: Chris Dobey 4-5 Stephen Bunting

Ryan Joyce (4/7) vs Rowby-John Rodriguez (5/4)

Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.75 – 92.51

180’s per leg (2021): 0.19 – 0.23

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): N/A – N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 13.33% - 14.39%

Ryan Joyce edged out Stephen Bunting in an excellent first match at this year’s Grand Slam of Darts, with what seemed an impregnable hold of throw. If he can follow that up this afternoon then you’d imagine he’ll be booking his ticket into the knockout stages.

Rowby-John won’t be a pushover for him though. He was seriously impressive in beating Chris Dobey 5-3 and was always in control thanks to some impressive scoring, namely nine scores of 140+ in just 8 legs of darts and a 105.83 first nine dart average.

I believe the scoring power of Rodriguez could be the difference here and will give him hopefully enough opportunities to sneak a leg on the throw of ‘Relentless’ Ryan Joyce. The bull up pre-match could be all important here.

Predicted Scoreline: Ryan Joyce 4-5 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Rob Cross (4/11) vs Jim Williams (2/1)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 2-0 (1-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 96.41 – 89.51

180’s per leg (2021): 0.23 – 0.17

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 38.48% - N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.00% - 6.83%

‘Voltage’ breezed through his opening match versus Boris Krcmar 5-0 to cement his recent good run of form. That made it 21 wins form 25 matches of late for the former World Champion.

In his interview afterwards you could just tell Cross is in a good place currently and he fancies himself to do a job on just about anyone at the moment, really trusting his throw.

Former BDO World finalist Jim Williams came through a last leg decider against James Wade to set up this match of opening days winners but it go a bit more nervy than he would have wanted having to survive a late fightback from ‘The Machine’. He averaged 90.97 compared to Cross’s 96.35 and that probably sums up where both players are currently.

‘The Quiff’ will be pleased to have got off to a win but the current form of Cross is enough for me to favour him strongly here even in such as short format.

Predicted Scoreline: Rob Cross 5-2 Jim Williams

Gerwyn Price (4/9) vs Krzysztof Ratajski (13/8)

Head to Head (TV): 7-3 (1-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 4-1 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 99.37 – 97.03

180’s per leg (2021): 0.29 – 0.25

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 43.08% - 36.74%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.51% - 10.34%

‘The Iceman’ produced a steady display and averaged 99.05 but was pushed all the way by young Nathan Rafferty in his opening match. A barrage of boos at the end aided his opponent but I believe that was more of a case of supporting the underdog than booing the man they love to hate at times.

Price was in buoyant mood in his post-match interview, bullishly suggesting he’s going to win this event yet again.

Ratajski was impressive in dismantling Martin Schindler too; with a 94.91 average in his first game he will also be very pleased with the leg difference as a result too. That was his eleventh successive victory and he will be hoping to make that the perfect dozen here.

‘The Polish Eagle’ is definitely a contender for this whole event and all other big tournaments. I believe Price however is more the finished article of the two here at present and I’m going for him to edge another close encounter here.

Predicted Scoreline: Gerwyn Price 5-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Jonny Clayton (1/5) vs Bradley Brooks (10/3)

Head to Head (TV): 5-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 6-0 (4-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 98.70 – 88.39

180’s per leg (2021): 0.27 – 0.20

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 43.39% - 38.46%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 13.20% - 12.04%

These both got off to fairly facile victories in the end on the opening day.

Whilst Clayton was expected to win, Brooks wasn’t. Bradley however – the reigning World Youth Champion - demolished an out of sorts Mervyn King 5-1 who averaged just 80.28.

Brook’s average of 86.39 may not seem that impressive but the scoreline was and so was his finishing, hitting five of his eleven attempts at the outer ring.

‘The Ferret’ arguably the player of 2021 was pushed a little harder than most probably envisaged against Rusty-Jake Rodriguez to come out on top 5-3 with a 101.50 average.

He certainly seemed relieved to have got through that opening match in his post-match interview and acknowledged how tough the game was. That was 18 wins in 21 matches for Clayton and I think he’ll be even more relaxed on the back of that victory now. That was also his eighth 100+ average in his last 14 matches.

The pair have met twice in 2021 and its two wins form two for Clayton. I expect nothing but the same here.

Predicted Scoreline: Jonny Clayton 5-2 Bradley Brooks

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs sets

Luke Humphries (1/3) vs Matt Campbell (9/4)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.58 – 85.81

180’s per leg (2021): 0.26 – 0.14

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 38.06% - N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.75% - 11.11%

A 101.25 average and 50% on his doubles against Mensur Suljovic on Saturday night wasn’t enough for Luke Humphries as he lost 5-3 in one of the matches of the opening day.

‘Cool Hand’ is usually a big 180 hitter but he was out done in that respect by Suljovic yesterday. In fact scores of 140+ read 13-7 in favour of Mensur, this telling you the reason for his demise yesterday.

Whilst Luke lost nothing in defeat, Campbell was arguably a tad disappointing against Jose De Sousa, losing 5-1 with an 83.58 average. He did manage to muster up nine darts at the double against ‘The Special One’ but one leg aside these were typically on the end of three dart combinations.

The scoreline was probably a fair reflection of how the game went and he’ll need to up his game a lot here to trouble Humphries. I don’t see that happening however and a similar performance both by men tonight will see Campbell pretty much out.

Predicted Scoreline: Luke Humphries 5-2 Matt Campbell

Raymond Van Barneveld (1/20) vs Joe Davis (8/1)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 94.57 – 84.53

180’s per leg (2021): 0.24 – 0.11

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 50.00% - N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.40% - 3.88%

You can’t have watched Joe Davis last night and felt anything but sorry for him. Clearly struggling with tennis elbow, he tried but was way adrift of Gary Anderson in most legs as he averaged just 66.95. His solitary leg coming courtesy of a 100 checkout.

The return of ‘Barney’ in front of the Sky Cameras was given the big build up, especially as he faced Michael Smith in what was one of the most eagerly awaited clashes of the opening day. It wasn’t to be for Van Barneveld however who lost 5-4 to ‘Bully Boy’.

It was a good performance from him however as he produced an average of 96.48, was 50% on his doubles and registered the high checkout of the match at 122.

He won Players Championship Three early in the year and this match represents an opportunity for him to claim his first victory on TV since his return and set up a final group showdown, which depending upon results, could be a winner takes all match against Gary Anderson.

Predicted Scoreline: Raymond Van Barneveld 5-0 Joe Davis

John Henderson (2/5) vs Lisa Ashton (7/4)

Head to Head (TV): 1-1 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 1-0 (1-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 91.77 – 86.30

180’s per leg (2021): 0.24 – 0.14

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 28.57% - 36.36%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 13.71% - 11.32%

Both players suffered whitewash defeats on Saturday night. Ashton averaged 87.96 as she lost 5-0 to MVG whilst Henderson averaged 87.88 in losing 5-0 to Joe Cullen.

Both their opponents played well and Ashton must wonder at times what she’s done as that 105.85 posted by Van Gerwen last night was the fourth consecutive ton plus average she’s faced in the group stage after being drawn in the ‘Group of Death’ alongside Ratajski, Smith and De Sousa in 2020.

The pair come into this in what seems to be a fight for third place only. Henderson boasted the better seasonal average coming into this at 91.77 compared to Ashton’s 86.30 but ‘Big Hendo’ has only won four of his last nineteen matches in all competitions. Ashton winning five of her last nineteen.

It would be a game I’m not overly keen to get involved in but I think at the odds it’s worth chancing Lisa to register a landmark victory.

Predicted Scoreline: John Henderson 4-5 Lisa Ashton

Mike De Decker (4/6) vs Fallon Sherrock (11/10)

Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 91.22 – 85.54

180’s per leg (2021): 0.24 – 0.20

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): N/A – 38.46%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.07% - 5.98%

An intriguing match to call this one. Both lost 5-1 in their opening games but both played fairly well.

Sherrock averaged 90.55 in losing to Peter Wright but had darts to win a further three legs whilst De Decker produced an average of 94.09 in defeat to Gabriel Clemens and at one point was seven deep into the nine.

At times De Decker looks excellent, when his first dart lands in the treble bed you expect him to fill it up. He notched up three last night and a 177 but for all that in three of the legs he lost wasn’t in touching distance of his German opponent.

We all know what Fallon is capable. The ‘Queen of the Palace’ was dominant in the Womens Series and recently lost in the Final of the Nordic Darts Masters to MVG having looked the likely winner at one point.

The odds suggest there’s not a great deal in this one and I’m inclined to agree. The support will no doubt be behind Sherrock but if De Decker can overcome that barrier I’m going for him to edge this one. He had the higher average last night and does come into this in decent form, winning 13 of his last 21 matches. It’s not a confident selection however!

Predicted Scoreline: Mike De Decker 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Jose De Sousa (8/15) vs Mensur Suljovic (11/8)

Head to Head (TV): 1-2 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-2 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 3-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 98.24 – 94.05

180’s per leg (2021): 0.35 – 0.17

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 39.11% - 38.84%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.67% - 9.09%

Defending champion Jose De Sousa brushed aside Matt Campbell with relative ease last night in what many tipped to be a tight encounter. The 5-1 scoreline was a fair reflection of his dominance however as he averaged 12 points higher than the Canadian.

Mensur Suljovic was also victorious in a high quality affair against Luke Humphries producing a ton plus average, his third in his last five matches.

He missed a good portion of the season having not featured in any events between May and August but since his return in September he’s found some form somewhat. Eighteen wins in thirty one matches including reaching the final of both the World Cup and the Gibraltar Darts Trophy.

The pair have met twice this year and it’s the Austrian who’s come out on top twice. He averaged 100+ on both occasions and in fact completed the Match Treble in both including at the most recent event Players Championship 30.

That’s where I’m going here and last night was the third game in four that De Sousa failed to notch up a 180, Mensur on the hand hit three and numerous other big scores.

Predicted Scoreline: Jose De Sousa 3-5 Mensur Suljovic

Gary Anderson (Evs) vs Michael Smith (8/11)

Head to Head (TV): 13-8 (7-4)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 1-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-2 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.50 – 96.56

180’s per leg (2021): 0.26 – 0.28

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 36.50% - 38.37%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.85% - 11.19%

These pair are good friends and the pace of the game should suit both and hopefully bring out fireworks from both.

Michael Smith’s 5-4 victory over Raymond Van Barneveld last night was his eleventh successive victory in group stage matches and a 100.43 average was his first ton plus average in fourteen matches.

Gary Anderson on the other hand won 5-1 and averaged just 82.39 in beating a clearly injured Joe Davis. I believe that Joe’s performance affected Gary too and we’ll see better here.

What will disappoint Gary the most is the loss of one leg. The injury to Joe Davie means this group has effectively become a three horse race between Anderson, Smith and Van Barneveld and leg difference could become all important.

These have met once before this year and it was ‘The Flying Scotsman’ who won 6-4 back in June. It’s Smith however who looked the more impressive last night and has done so on tour. A victory for Smith with Davis left to play will pretty much seal his advancement to the knockout stages and I think he’ll come out on top here.

Predicted Scoreline: Gary Anderson 4-5 Michael Smith

Peter Wright (4/9) vs Gabriel Clemens (13/8)

Head to Head (TV): 2-3 (2-1)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 5-0 (1-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 97.92 – 92.98

180’s per leg (2021): 0.30 – 0.29

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 39.41% - 36.15%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.46% - 10.58%

Gabriel Clemens knocked out Peter Wright at the World Championships back in December as ‘Snakebite’ attempted to defend his crown.

Both won 5-1 last night and they both averaged exactly the same at 96.45. Wright beating Fallon Sherrock and Clemens beating Mike De Decker.

The pair are yet to meet in 2021 and you’d imagine the winner of this will book their ticket to the next round with a game to spare effectively.

Peter Wright amassed four 180’s on his way to victory on Saturday compared to Gabriel Clemens who hit just one. That power scoring shows on the 180 front and average on the seasonal data and I think that will be enough to see him edge this one.

Wright who was majestic in lifting the Matchplay in July has that ability to turn it on for prolonged periods and I thought Clemens looked a bit nervy despite the scoreline last night. ‘Snakebite’ for the win here.

Predicted Scoreline: Peter Wright 5-3 Gabriel Clemens

Michael Van Gerwen (2/5) vs Joe Cullen (7/4)

Head to Head (TV): 16-6 (3-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 1-2 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 2-2 (1-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 99.37 – 95.88

180’s per leg (2021): 0.22 – 0.31

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 43.60% - 38.53%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 14.32% - 10.86%

Both impressive in winning 5-0 last night and both will be looking to put a foot in the knockout stages with victory here.

These two met in the Semi-Final of the most recent event, Players Championship 30 where ‘The Rockstar’ won 7-4 averaging 111.28 compared to the 104.22 of MVG in a top drawer encounter.

Looking at last night performances, Joe Cullen averaged 98.88 and hit four 180’s in beating John Henderson and Michael Van Gerwen averaged 105.85 with a solitary 180 in beating Lisa Ashton.

The pair met in this event last year, also in the Group stage and it was Van Gerwen who won 5-3 on that occasion.

This could go either way. Michael Van Gerwen hasn’t been winning tournaments like in previous years and Joe Cullen is having deep runs regularly having won a couple of Players Championship events himself already this year and reaching the final of the latest event.

I think a break of throw here and there could be telling and I’m edging for MVG to win but whoever has the throw could be significant.

Predicted Scoreline: Michael Van Gerwen 5-4 Joe Cullen

