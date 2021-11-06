Stockholm Open

Stockholm, Sweden (indoor hard)

When the Stockholm Open was moved from its regular October slot to November this year, organisers would have been hoping that the race for ATP Finals qualification would be still ongoing.

That would have given this week’s event some real meaning among the fans.

Alas, the field for next week’s tournament in Turin is already locked in.

Results in Paris last week left Jannik Sinner out in the cold – he has narrowly failed to make the top eight.

The Italian, who has swept to indoor titles in Sofia and Antwerp in recent weeks, clearly entered this event thinking he’d still be fighting for a place in those ATP Finals but now I’d question whether he’ll be sufficiently motivated.

Critics will point out he did win in this very same week (in Sofia) to conclude last season but he was fresher then, particularly given the pandemic-induced lockdown saw players away from the match court for half the year.

The 20-year-old has played a lot of tennis in recent weeks. Add in the disappointment of missing out on Turin, and I feel Sinner is opposable this week as the 7/2 favourite.

His first match could be against former world number one Andy Murray and that looks exactly the sort of contest the Scot will be bang up for. Murray has been rather up and down of late but he has shown that, at his best, he can still compete with the game’s elite.

Take Fritz to slay Sinner

I’ll take Sinner on with in-form American TAYLOR FRITZ.

We sided with the big-serving Fritz in Paris last week but he ended up losing the ‘money match’ to Novak Djokovic, which was always the risk.

There was certainly no disgrace in defeat that day and the 24-year-old again showed the sort of form which has earned him some strong results over recent months.

They include a run to the semi-finals in Indian Wells where Alex Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Sinner were all beaten, and a final appearance indoors in St Petersburg just a fortnight ago.

With his big first delivery, Fritz cut through the sluggish conditions in Paris, but the courts look set to be a bit quicker this week.

Organisers have switched back to a Plexipave surface this year – they last used it in 2010 when Roger Federer was crowned champion – and the early signs from qualifying on Saturday were that they were faster than those in the French capital.

I’d expect Fritz to win plenty of cheap points behind his serve and the confidence he brings in should mean he’s ready for one last push before heading back to the US for the off-season.