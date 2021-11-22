Three early bets for Newbury on Saturday from our man Chris Day, with a British-trained Champion Hurdle hope fancied to shine.

Racing betting tips: Saturday, November 27 2pts win Soaring Glory in 2.25 Newbury at 5/2 (William Hill) 1pt win Enrilo in 3.00 Newbury at 11/2 (General) 1pt win Eclair D'Ainay in 3.35 Newbury at 9/1 (Bet365 & Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ladbrokes Trophy preview With the ground currently good to soft and very little rain forecast, it’s reasonable to expect no real change in the going for Saturday’s Ladbrokes Trophy, traditionally one of the strongest handicap chases of the season. Having seen two of his stable stars make impressive seasonal debuts over the weekend, it’s no surprise to see Henry De Bromhead’s Eklat De Rire towards the head of the market. He headed to the Cheltenham Festival off the back of two small-field wins as a novice chaser but fluffed his lines when unseating rider after being heavily backed in the RSA Chase. He then reappeared with a comfortable enough victory in the same Wexford Chase that Minella Indo won in his Gold Cup season, again in a field of just four runners. His yard would have a fair idea where they stand with this type of horse and the only real question is whether he is as effective on better ground as he is on heavy, the surface on which he's recorded all his wins to date. The trainer could control the weights by declaring Chris’s Dream, but it would be some effort for him to win this off a mark of 162.

The other Irish raider who has been well backed is the Willie Mullins-trained Ontheropes, a Cheveley Park-owned seven-year-old who follows the path of the trainer’s Total Recall and Cabaret Queen, who both came here on the back of a win in the Munster National, the former doing the double. He ought to improve for that run which came after a 316-day lay-off and had got to within four lengths of Monkfish, no less, on his only run last season. Clearly he’s another contender from a top stable who looks primed to run well here. With recent victories in big races it’s been a much better start to the season for the Colin Tizzard team and they run Colin Parker winner Fiddlerontheroof, 2020 Reynoldstown winner Copperhead and the eight-year-old Mister Malarky, who has already run in this race twice but looks unlikely to be up to winning something this competitive at this stage of his career. The first-named has a pretty good profile for a Ladbrokes Trophy but I still feel he will need to improve quite a bit if he’s to figure at the finish, and his price looks short enough. Last year’s winner Cloth Cap, although now rated 18lbs higher, still arguably has a chance especially on this type of ground which suits him so well, having blown the race apart in 2020. He’s had wind surgery since disappointing in the Randox Grand National but he’ll make sure the others are kept honest if in anything like the same form. Christian Williams’ Kitty’s Light is still only five yet has a very impressive CV and over £100,000 of prize money to his name having finished runner-up in a decent Chepstow handicap before filling the same place in Wetherby’s Charlie Hall. He also won a Class 2 at Kelso in March but I believe the key to this race is likely to be the bet365 Chase at Sandown which he looked to be coming to win when hampered by ENRILO after the last.

This race is three furlongs shorter on a flatter track, though, and the way Paul Nicholls’ seven-year-old travelled until two out had to be seen to be believed in such a competitive event. He did pick up and cross the line first after barging into Kitty’s Light and, was subsequently demoted and placed third, but there are grounds for thinking he’s still very well in off just a 6lbs higher mark and, to prove that, he’s the same amount better off with Williams’ gelding here. He’d previously won here over just short of three miles but did a fair bit wrong in terms of pulling too hard in a small field that day, and I believe a bigger field where he can sit just behind the leaders and take it up between the last two fences will see him in a much better light. He has a Grade Two novice hurdle victory to his name at Sandown and the faster they go the more I expect it to suit him. Nicholls never really felt he was quite right last spring and has always believed the Buck’s Boum gelding would prove to be a high-class chaser. This race has been the target since April, he has a brilliant record fresh, loves decent ground and there’s no better trainer than him to get a horse spot on for the big day. It’s been a feature of recent ante-post races for the favourite to drift after final declarations yet plenty have run well or won and I’d certainly not let that bother me and would recommend another bet on the morning of the race if that is the case. Click here to back Enrilo With Sky Bet In the preceding race, the Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Intermediate Hurdle, the horse I believe will develop into the top British-trained contender for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, SOARING GLORY, bids to follow-up a visually impressive victory on his seasonal debut at Ascot. There’s also substance to that form with the runner-up, Leoncavallo, again running well last weekend and the third, Boothill, likely to be significantly higher-rated, possibly over fences, by the end of the season. The way he travelled and quickened under a big weight indicated a horse of the highest calibre and, returned to the scene of his Betfair Hurdle victory in February, I make him the best bet of the weekend irrespective of whether the Nicholls-trained Monmiral runs here or heads to Newcastle for the Fighting Fifth, as seems more likely. Click here to back Soaring Glory with Sky Bet