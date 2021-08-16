Watford lead the way when it comes to fouls in the Premier League and Tom Carnduff has found value in the cards market.

Leicester's domestic season is turning out to be a disappointing one. They sit 12th in the Premier League standings with just seven points gained from their six home games so far. Watford are also struggling and have already made a managerial change - one that they hope will keep them in England's top-flight. Claudio Ranieri's men picked up a great 5-2 win away at Everton and also beat Manchester United 4-1 last time out. Neither side is doing enough to tempt us into the outright market and the inconsistent nature of the visitors also plays its part. There are a few games to look at for the accumulators on Sunday afternoon - this isn't one of them.

Instead, there is value in the cards market with Watford's involvement. They lead the way when it comes to fouls in the Premier League this season. The Hornets average 13.4 fouls per game - that is the highest by a considerable margin with Leeds second (11.7). They also hold a 0.7 'lead' with 13.7 fouls per away outing. At a price of 11/8 with Sky Bet, we're taking WATFORD TO HAVE 30+ BOOKING POINTS in this contest. It's something they have done on multiple occasions throughout the campaign. CLICK HERE to back 30+ Watford booking points with Sky Bet Four of Watford's away games this season have seen them hit the 30 booking points marker. The two that fell short were at struggling Norwich and their first trip of the season at Brighton. The last three away outings have seen 30 or more booking points and they also hit that when going to Tottenham. A team that fouls often - they represent good value to continue the run of picking up cards away.

Leicester v Watford best bets and score prediction 2pts Watford to have 30+ booking points at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Leicester 1-1 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1545 GMT (26/11/21)

