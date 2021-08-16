Scotland host Group winners Denmark in the final game, needing a result in order to be a seeded team in the play-off round. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: European World Cup qualifying 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 20/23 (Betfair, BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Scotland secured their spot in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs thanks to a 2-0 win over Moldova, guaranteeing second place in Group F. Their final game of the campaign at home to runaway group winners Denmark may not seem like a big one then, but the result of this game could have a huge impact on the seeding for the play-offs. As things stand at the time of writing, Scotland would be unseeded for the play-offs, meaning they could face a much tougher task if they are to make it to Qatar. Therefore, a result is needed for the Scots in this game, while Denmark, who boast a 100% record in qualifying, will want to finish with 10 wins from 10.

Steve Clarke's side have improved greatly under his tutelage, and have gotten better since their Euro 2020 appearance. In six games since the Euros, Scotland have won five and lost just one - against Denmark in Copenhagen. Defensive solidity has been key for the Tartan Army, keeping clean sheets in four of their last five World Cup qualifiers, with a back five system clearly getting the best out of the available players. That is the same system Denmark deploy, and have done to such great affect under Kasper Hjulmand.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Eight of the Danes nine wins in qualifying have come with a clean sheet, while they have also netted 30 in that time. They have undoubtedly been one of the best teams in qualifying, and in Europe over the last year, and the general 5/4 price about them to win at Hampden Park did tempt me. But, given Scotland's defensive solidity, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' is the selection. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet Defence is the best asset Scotland have, while Denmark's defence has been incredible throughout qualifying. This bet has landed in six of Scotland's nine qualifiers and eight of Denmark's nine, and given the potential importance of a result for the hosts in order to be a seeded side heading into the play-offs, expect them to keep things tight.

Current Seed. / Team / Points / Goal Difference / Goals Scored (Top 6 teams are seeded for play-offs) Serbia / 17 / +8 / 16 Russia / 16 / +9 / 14 Switzerland / 15 / +9 / 11 Sweden / 15 / +7 / 12 Poland / 14 / +9 / 17 Wales / 14 / +5 / 13 Scotland / 14 / +5 / 12 Turkey / 12 / +1 / 16 *Rules for seeding: Only matches against teams ranked first to fifth in the group count towards the standings. Sorted by a) Points, b) Goal difference, c) Goals scored, d) Away goals scored, e) Wins, f) Away wins, g) Disciplinary, h) Position in 20/21 Nations League

After all, a draw may be enough for them to secure a seeded berth given they are behind Wales (current six seed) on goals scored with Robert Page's side playing at home against Belgium in their final game, and just one point behind Sweden (current four seed) who play away against Spain. A win for Scotland would all but guarantee them being seeded heading into the play-offs.

Scotland v Denmark best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 20/23 (Betfair, BetVictor) Score prediction: Scotland 0-1 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1750 BST (14/11/21)