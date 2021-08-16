England need just a point to secure top spot in Group I and book their spot at the 2022 World Cup. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

England's 5-0 demolition of Albania on Friday night means they travel to minnows San Marino needing only a point to ensure qualification for the 2022 World Cup as Group I winners. The Three Lions have won seven of an unbeaten nine group games to date, while unsurprisingly their hosts on Monday night have lost all nine, conceding 36 times in this campaign.

England have opted to leave some key names at home for this trip due to 'small injuries', with Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish the names who haven't travelled, and that could mean playing time for some younger stars in this game. Conor Gallagher has been called-up to the squad and may get some playing time, as might Emile Smith Rowe, who was called-up last week after Marcus Rashford withdrew from the squad. In what is expected to be a procession, a comfortable England win, picking a goalscorer looks the only real angle of attack where we can get a decent enough price, with the Three Lions generally 1/100 to win the game. Harry Kane, who netted a hat-trick on Friday night, is as short as 1/10 to score anytime here, as are most of England's forwards, so a dart at a young midfielder who may get a decent chunk of minutes looks a solid play.

Conor Gallagher was my first thought given his goal scoring exploits for Crystal Palace this season, but he is 10/11 in most places to hit the net. Given his lack of time around the camp, I think siding with JUDE BELLINGHAM TO SCORE ANYTIME at a bigger price could be the play. Having been part of the Euro 2020 squad, Southgate has seen more of Bellingham, and he is due a start soon having played behind Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson who are both injured for this game. Bellingham has scored two Bundesliga goals for Dortmund this season, but it is his expected goals per 95 minutes (xG/95) stands at 0.23 which is very impressive, while he has also notched in the Champions League. The best price 11/10 on offer for him to score in a game where England are expected to win five or six nil looks a big price compared to some of his teammates.

