Joe Rindl previews Leicester's Europa League match with Legia Warsaw, expecting plenty of goals at the King Power.

All four teams in Group C can still advance to the Europa League knockout stages. Remarkably just three points separate leaders Napoli and bottom place Spartak Moscow. Leicester may have been inconsistent so far in Europe - with one win, two draws and one defeat - but should the Foxes win their final two group matches, they could still qualify as winners.

That would be a welcome distraction for Brendon Rodgers’ side who sit 12th in the Premier League table, eight points off the top four having lost two of their last three league games. The trouble is, their recent form in Europe hasn’t been that great either. Last time out they were held 1-1 by Spartak Moscow despite having a mammoth 77 percent of possession. Still, if you think Leicester are on a bad run of form, wait until you read about their opponents. Right now, Legia Warsaw are a very poor team. The Polish champions are sitting in 17th out of 18 in the league having lost 10 of their 13 games

They’ve suffered defeat eight of their past nine, their only win in that stretch coming against minnows Swit Skolwin in the cup. There is a real danger that the team who won the title by five points last campaign could be relegated this term. And yet, despite their torrid form, Legia somehow shocked Leicester 1-0 in the reverse fixture. Their other Group C win over Spartak Moscow sees them sit on six points, second in group although they are coming off the back of 3-0 and 4-1 losses to leaders Napoli. This looks like a case of Leicester being out of form but Legia being a lot worse off. At home, the Foxes should smash their opponents.

As such, it's no surprise to see the hosts heavy favourites for this encounter. And while the unders/overs markets don’t present enough value for my liking, even when you add Leicester to win, I do think there’s some worth looking into with both teams to score. Seven of Leicester’s last nine matches in all competitions have seen both teams hit the net with the East Midlanders last keeping a clean sheet 10 games ago. Legia have found the net in five of their last six matches, even when five of those matches were losses. Like Leicester, they’ve also scored in three of their four Europa League group matches this season. CLICK HERE to back Leicester to win and BTTS 'Yes' with Sky Bet LEICESTER TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at a general price of 21/10 is very tempting.

