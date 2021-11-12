After a long, hard road to becoming a world champion, few can begrudge Galahad a quick routine defence before bigger fights early next year and that is exactly what this looks to be. The 31-year-old spent most of his career on undercards and small-hall shows before getting a crack at Josh Warrington for this same belt in 2019, when giving a decent account of himself in losing a split decision in an ugly fight. He only fought once in 2020, a good performance in stopping Claudio Marrero in eight rounds, before tackling his old foe Dickens for the belt vacated by Warrington.

Quite how the Spaniard has got this latest shot is a concern, as he dropped a unanimous decision to Zelfa Barrett at the Wembley Arena earlier this year and Galahad is certainly a big step up from Barrett. That is why you can't currently get bigger than 1/12 about the local man, and a Spanish upset is available at 8/1.

Martinez relinquished his unbeaten record to Rendall Munroe in Nottingham back in 2008 and has lost to a British opponent on away soil on another six occasions since, including in world title tilts against Carl Frampton (UD) and Scott Quigg (TKO 2). In fact, this is his fifth crack at world honours in all having also been stopped in the fifth round by both Leo Santa Cruz (2015) and Gary Russell Jr (2019), and a similar fate may beckon here.

The Yorkshireman produced a career-best performance when breaking down 'Jazza' Dickens in August and he is quickly turned out again against Martinez, who is very well known to UK fans as he makes yet another trip to these shores.

KID GALAHAD returns to his hometown for the first defence of his IBF featherweight title as he tops the bill against Kiko Martinez at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday night, live on DAZN.

Galahad had stopped the Liverpudlian in the 10th round of a thrilling British super bantamweight clash in 2013, but the improved Dickens was on a real roll ahead of their summer showdown after winning the MTK Golden Contract tournament, which included a victory over subsequent world title winner Leigh Wood. However, in what looked to be a very close fight on paper, Galahad was always in the driving seat and a step ahead of Dickens, who gave it his all but couldn't match the output or the variety of his opponent before being pulled out by his corner after the 11th session.

Galahad has been a hard sell in the past due to his awkward style and habit of coasting through fights in second gear, but he gained plenty of fans with his more aggressive tactics and busier approach last time, and promoter Eddie Hearn will be hoping for more of the same from his new signing.

A typical product of the famous Ingle gym, he is a skilful switch hitter with sharp reflexes and excellent footwork, which he uses to control the distance very well. The 31-year-old also possesses a great variety to his work, mixing up his attacks well to body and head, and he can throw any shot in the book. He isn't the biggest puncher around but he has a good engine and just as he was able to wear down Dickens by throwing plenty of leather from start to finish, we could see something similar this weekend.

Martinez at his best would have been a real handful for the newly-crowned champion, but those days look well behind him and he has a lot of miles on the clock after 54 (42-10-2) professional bouts. He still likes to adopt his all-action approach and march forward looking to land his power shots, but we saw against Barrett that he struggles to maintain that intensity for 12 rounds these days.

Martinez won't be found wanting for heart or bravery but he does come forward in straight lines and once his pace slows, he could be getting picked off too often and too easily for him to hear the final bell. Like it did against Dickens, the come-forward style of Martinez can bring out the best in Galahad and the local lad is fancied break his man down for a stoppage somewhere after the halfway mark.

Steel yourselves for featherweight frenzy

There is more world title action in the Steel City as Terri Harper bids to put a frustrating year behind her when defending her WBC super featherweight strap against Alycia Baumgardner.

Hailing from Denaby just down the road, the popular local won the belt with a brilliant performance against Eva Wahlström in this arena in February last year and her vocal army of fans will making the short trip down the M18 in their droves. Harper saw her fanbase grow further afield thanks to her all-British fight of the year contender against Natasha Jonas in Fight Camp six months later, with the pair having to settle for a draw after 10 rounds of non-stop action. She got back on the winning trail with a tremendous ninth-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Katharina Thanderz last November but broke her hand in the process and the required surgery has kept her out since.

However, Baumgardner is no straightforward comeback fight and her only loss in 11 outings came via razor-thin split decision against future world champion Christina Linardatou in 2018. Four straight wins have followed, most recently in August when shaking off some ring rust, and the support for her this week now sees her at a best price of 3/1, with Harper a 3/10 shot.

All six of Baumgardner's stoppages have come in the first round, so she clearly bangs and will come to fight. Harper isn't one to shy away from a scrap and this could be the fight of the night. While Harper at her best should have too much for the American, we aren't certain to see her 'A' game here after the layoff and it may be best to enjoy this one without a financial interest.

There are no such concerns about CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH, who is expected to continue his winning run against Dylan Bregon.

Billam-Smith added the European cruiserweight title to his British and Commonwealth straps with a career-best victory over Tommy McCarthy in July, showing plenty of heart to nick a split decision in a hard-fought contest. This looks an easier assignment, with Bregeon (11-1-1) losing a close one on the cards to Fabio Turchi in Italy when stepped up in class for the first seven months ago.

It's 1/25 that Bregeon is handed a second consecutive defeat and just 1/2 that it comes via stoppage, which looks fair given the power the favourite carries and the much better company he has mixed in. The Frenchman moves well and can be a little negative, so it may take a few rounds for Billam-Smith to get through with the heavy stuff. It would be no great surprise if it goes earlier, but the home fighter to win in rounds 7-12 rates good value at 5/2.

Posted at 1250 GMT on 12/11/21

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.