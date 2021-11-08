Two bets for our man Chris Day in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and a couple of other fancies on a wonderful weekend at Cheltenham.

Racing betting tips: Weekend, November 13-14 Saturday 1pt win Midnight Shadow in 2.15 Cheltenham at 12/1 1pt win Deyrann De Carjac in 2.15 Cheltenham at 25/1 1pt win Proschema in 2.50 Cheltenham at 13/2 Sunday 1pt win Haddex Des Obeaux in 2.55 Cheltenham at 12/1

Paddy Power Gold Cup preview You know the Jumps season is in full swing when the tapes go up for the Paddy Power Gold Cup, the biggest betting race at Cheltenham outside the Festival and this season’s renewal looks a corker with Dan Skelton’s Aintree Grade One winner Protektorat heading the betting. He won at this meeting last year and there’s really nothing not to like about him other than his price and his rating of 154 which has proven very difficult to overcome in recent times in a race full of hardened handicappers and potential improvers. Last year’s winner Coole Cody, who ran away with the race as a lightly-raced chaser last season but now sits firmly in the former category, prepped for his title defence when finishing an excellent second in a handicap hurdle at the October meeting here. He’ll ensure everything is kept honest with his usual front-running style. Lalor is set to make his seasonal debut for Paul Nicholls and doesn’t need to find tonnes of improvement to figure. He won a Grade One novice hurdle at Aintree as a young horse and looked a chaser to follow when winning at this meeting as a novice chaser the following season before the wheels inexplicably fell off.

His previous trainer did coax some decent performances out of him a couple of seasons back and he definitely has the latent talent and there’s no better trainer of chasers than Nicholls. At this stage, though, I believe the horse who is overpriced is recent Old Roan Chase third MIDNIGHT SHADOW who would be a rare northern-trained winner of this race for Sue Smith. The stable have won a Grand National, all of Haydock’s big staying handicap chases and Cheltenham’s Ultima, so they know a thing or two about preparing one for this type of contest, and he ran a much better race on Merseyside three weeks ago than he had last year. Click here to back Midnight Shadow with Sky Bet The presence of Nuts Well in fourth gives that form a solid look and Allmankind, who made all, is a Grade One winner and likely to be winning plenty more so you have to like the selection's chances here off a 1lb higher mark here. He’s a Grade Two hurdle and novice chase winner at the track and was only foiled by an Irish handicap blot in the equivalent race at last year’s December meeting, travelling like the winner for much of the contest. I think the less demanding Old Course will play to his strengths if his jockey can get him into a nice rhythm, just off the pace, on Saturday.

With no rain forecast it also seems likely that Alan King will let DEYRANN DE CARJAC take his chance and the vibes have been strong about the horse this autumn. If you like Midnight Shadow then you have to believe this one will go very close as he finished on that one’s heels in the 2020 Dipper Chase here, and the stable have always believed he was the type to win a big race. From a mark of 137, and with big prices on offer, it may be worth a bet to find out. Click here to back Deyrann De Carjac with Sky Bet The Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle is the big betting heat over timber on the card and looks typically competitive. However I still feel there’s mileage in PROSCHEMA’s mark even though he’s over a stone higher than when winning here at the April meeting. He gave the mare, Indefatigable, weight and a head start at Wetherby when shaping well on his return and on good ground will be difficult to beat. Click here to back Proschema with Sky Bet

Greatwood Hurdle preview Sunday’s big race, the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, now looks wide open after Jonjo O’Neill decided not to enter Soaring Glory and the Skeltons have an interesting contender in West Cork, who was a decent novice hurdler a couple of seasons ago. They made their name originally by winning big two mile hurdles and this one will go close if ready to go first time out - and it was no surprise if he was.