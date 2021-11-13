Nitto ATP Finals

Turin, Italy (indoor hard)

After 12 highly successful years in London, the ATP Finals has moved on.

Italy is its new home, more specifically, Turin.

Sadly, reports suggest ticket sales won’t be at the same level as they were in England even though a home player, Matteo Berrettini, has qualified.

The Wimbledon runner-up takes his place among the elite field, made up of the eight best players across the season.

It features two debutants – Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud – although the top seed is a familiar face.

Novak Djokovic has already secured the year-end number one spot for a record seventh time. This week he will bid to equal Roger Federer’s feat of six ATP Finals titles.

He will do so on GreenSet Grand Prix indoor hardcourts – the same surface used at the recent Paris Masters.

It was criticised, not least by Daniil Medvedev, for being too stodgy but early indications from practice suggest it may be playing a little quicker in Turin.

To the naked eye, it doesn’t look fast, even though organisers of the Next Gen ATP Finals, being played in Italy over the past week, clearly made a decision to speed things up.

Anyway, let’s not get too caught up in that. Most of this field have proved they can adapt to different conditions.

Time to take a look at the contenders, who have been split into two groups of four. The top two in each progress to the semi-finals.

GREEN GROUP

Novak Djokovic

Best odds: Title – 7/5; Win group – 4/9; Qualify for SFs – 1/5

Race to Turin position: 1

World ranking (at Nov 8): 1

2021 win-loss record: 48-6 (5 titles – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Belgrade, Paris)

2021 win-loss v top 10: 12-3

2021 indoor record: 4-0 – W Paris

Tournament record: 38-16 – SF 20, Gp 19, RU 18, RU 16, W 15, W 14, W 13, W 12, Gp 11, SF 10, Gp 09, W 08, Gp 07

Recent form: W Paris

Record v group opponents:

v Tsitsipas – overall: 6-2; indoor hard: 1-0; 2021: 2-0

v Rublev – overall: 0-0; indoor hard: 0-0; 2021: 0-0

v Ruud – overall: 1-0; indoor hard: 0-0; 2021: 0-0

Djokovic went so close to winning the fabled Grand Slam this year, falling at the very last hurdle by losing the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev. Still, winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in the same year is a feat last achieved in 1969 which puts some perspective on what a spectacular year it’s been. Perhaps even more remarkable was the fact the Serb was able to put the disappointment of New York behind him straight away. After an extended break, he returned to the match court in Paris recently and duly claimed a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title. That said, you can certainly argue he’s not been as dominant. Of his 11 matches since Wimbledon, Djokovic has won just two in straight sets which suggests he could be vulnerable in a field of this class. Still, one of the great fighters knows how to dig in when he has to and a 12-3 record against the top 10 his year suggests he’ll take all the beating.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Best odds: Title – 10/1; Win group – 5/1; Qualify for SFs - evens

Race to Turin position: 4

World ranking (at Nov 8): 4

2021 win-loss record: 55-18 (2 titles – Monte Carlo, Lyon)

2021 win-loss v top 10: 5-7

2021 indoor record: 6-4 – L32 Paris, L16 Vienna, QF Marseille, SF Rotterdam (and 1 win at Laver Cup)

Tournament record: 5-3 – Gp 20, W 19

Recent form: L32 Paris, L16 Vienna, QF Indian Wells

Record v group opponents:

v Djokovic – overall: 2-6; indoor hard: 0-1; 2021: 0-2

v Rublev – overall: 4-3; indoor hard: 2-1; 2021: 1-1

v Ruud – overall: 1-1; indoor hard: 0-0; 2021: 1-1

Tsitsipas won this title two years ago in London but it’s hard to make much of a case for a repeat in 2021. Form hasn’t been great of late but more of a worry has to be his physical fitness. He quit his last match in Paris on November 3 with an arm injury and spoke afterwards about it being a long-term issue that had “gotten bigger in the past couple of weeks” before adding that “going out on the court practising doesn’t make it better”. Tsitsipas notably cancelled a planned practice session on Thursday before saying on Friday that he was still feeling pain. With preparation so poor, form disappointing and a record against the elite which isn’t exactly sparkling, he has to be opposed this week.

Andrey Rublev

Best odds: Title – 25/1; Win group – 8/1; Qualify for SFs – 11/8

Race to Turin position: 5

World ranking (at Nov 8): 5

2021 win-loss record: 48-20 (1 title – Rotterdam)

2021 win-loss v top 10: 3-3

2021 indoor record: 7-3 – L32 Paris, QF St Petersburg, L16 Moscow, W Rotterdam (and 1 win at Laver Cup)

Tournament record: 1-2 – Gp 20

Recent form: L32 Paris, QF St Petersburg, L16 Moscow, L32 Indian Wells, SF San Diego

Record v group opponents:

v Djokovic – overall: 0-0; indoor hard: 0-0; 2021: 0-0

v Tsitsipas – overall: 3-4; indoor hard: 1-2; 2021: 1-1

v Ruud – overall: 4-0; indoor hard: 0-0; 2021: 2-0

Rublev came into this event buzzing last year after a successful late-year run only to then tumble out by losing his first two matches. There’s no such momentum this time around. He’s struggled for wins indoors this autumn and his sole 2021 title came back in March. The good news this may be an easier group to qualify from than the other so there’s a chance he’s able to play himself back into form. A perfect record against Ruud will certainly help, while he’ll also face Djokovic for the very first time so the element of surprise may work in his favour. The Russian certainly has the power to cause every opponent problems and he may be overpriced at 25/1.

Casper Ruud

Best odds: Title – 25/1; Win group – 15/2; Qualify for SFs – 8/5

Race to Turin position: 8

World ranking (at Nov 8): 8

2021 win-loss record: 53-15 (5 titles – Geneva, Bastad, Gstaad, Kitzbuhel, San Diego)

2021 win-loss v top 10: 2-7

2021 indoor record: 7-2 – QF Paris, QF Vienna (and 1 win at Laver Cup and 2 in Davis Cup)

Tournament record: Debut

Recent form: QF Paris, QF Vienna, L16 Indian Wells, W San Diego

Record v group opponents:

v Djokovic – overall: 0-1; indoor hard: 0-0; 2021: 0-0

v Tsitsipas – overall: 1-1; indoor hard: 0-0; 2021: 1-1

v Rublev – overall: 0-4; indoor hard: 0-0; 2021: 0-2

Having previously looked a claycourt specialist, Ruud is beginning to show signs of becoming a real contender on hardcourts too. He won his first hardcourt title in San Diego recently to continue a strong second half of the season. With results now coming on faster surfaces, I can see some parallels to the way Dominic Thiem transitioned from clay to hard successfully. While I’m not suggesting the Norwegian will be winning the US Open any time soon, he does warrant a bit more respect that the oddsmakers are giving him. The problem is his record against the elite is pretty poor with a weaker backhand wing able to be exposed by the best. Still, having landed in a group with the injured Tsitsipas and the out-of-form Rublev, maybe he’s capable of a surprise run.