The players in Groups E-H play their third and final games tonight and much of the focus will be on whether Fallon Sherrock can become the first woman to reach the knockout stages.

Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts day four

Tuesday November 15: Groups E-H

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

(1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs sets

Michael Smith (1/33) v Joe Davis (18/1) (H)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 96.56 – 84.53

180’s per leg (2021): 0.28 – 0.11

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 38.37% - N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.19% - 3.88%

This has sadly turned out to be the biggest mis-match of the tournament in terms of the odds but hopefully Joe Davis will still take some positive memories from his maiden major against three of the biggest names of the sport despite this troubling injury that saw his chances go from slim to none.

Davis is averaging less than 70 and the bookies won't even offer you odds on Smith winning 5-0.

Prediction: 5-0

Joe Cullen (1/6) v Lisa Ashton (9/2) (G)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 2-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.88 – 86.30

180’s per leg (2021): 0.31 – 0.14

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 38.53% - 36.36%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.86% - 11.32%

Lisa Ashton could feasibly still go through if she thrashes Joe Cullen 5-0 and Michael van Gerwen defeats John Henderson but realistically she'll now just be happy to bow out with her first ever victory in her ninth Grand Slam of Darts match spanning the past three seasons.

However, while a high 90s or 100+ average is well within her capabilities over this kind of format, Cullen is just playing so well right now and his heavy 5-2 defeat to MVG was only because his opponent produced the tournament's record average of 115.19!

Even when being battered by such a barrage of quality, the Rockstar still managed to throw four 180s in seven legs to add to the four he managed during his 5-0 thrashing of Henderson.

Ashton has managed one in each of her heavy defeats so perhaps the best value here is to take the 2/1 available on there being over 4.5 maximums in the match. Even if Cullen pulls off a whitewash it's still feasible on what we've seen. You can also get 6/5 on there being over 3.5.

Prediction: 5-2

Michael van Gerwen (1/6) v John Henderson (6/1) (G)

Head to Head (TV): 10-1, 1 draw (0-1, 1 draw)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 2-0 (1-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 99.37 – 91.77

180’s per leg (2021): 0.22 – 0.24

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 43.60% - 28.57%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 14.32% - 13.71%

The head-to-head record is clearly resounding in Michael van Gerwen's favour but interestingly he's never beaten John Henderson on the two occasions they've met in individual televised tournaments - the 2017 World Grand Prix (2-1) and the 2019 Premier League (6-6).

MVG did of course beat Hendo 4-1 in a World Cup singles match this year but it was the popular Scotsman who had the last laugh when pinning the winning double in a decisive doubles rubber to send him and Peter Wright through to the semi-finals of an event they won.

All that said, MVG's Grand Slam record average of 115.19 is further evidence of his resurgence and he should have far too much for Hendo.

You can get him at 11/8 to win and hit most 180s which is tempting considering he's hit five so far compared to Henderson's two although seasonally the latter's maximum per leg is marginally better.

Prediction: 5-2

Mensur Suljovic (2/5) v Matt Campbell (23/10) (F)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 94.05 – 85.81

180’s per leg (2021): 0.17 – 0.14

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 38.84% - N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 9.09% - 11.11%

Jose de Sousa (4/6) v Luke Humphries (13/10) (F)

Head to Head (TV): 5-1 (1-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 3-0 (1-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 3-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 98.24 – 95.58

180’s per leg (2021): 0.35 – 0.26

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 39.11% - 38.06%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.67% - 11.75%

Peter Wright (2/9) v Mike De Decker (39/10) (E)

Head to Head (TV): 4-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 5-0 (1-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 97.92 – 91.22

180’s per leg (2021): 0.30 – 0.24

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 39.41% - N/A

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 12.46% - 11.07%

Gabriel Clemens (7/15) v Fallon Sherrock (19/10) (E)

Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 92.98 – 85.54

180’s per leg (2021): 0.29 – 0.20

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 36.15% - 38.46%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 10.58% - 5.98%

Gary Anderson (5/6) v Raymond van Barneveld (6/5) (H)

Head to Head (TV): 23-19, 3 draws (16-17, 3 draws)

2021 Head to Head (TV): 0-0 (0-0)

2021 Titles (TV): 0-1 (0-0)

Three-Dart Average (2021): 95.50 – 94.57

180’s per leg (2021): 0.26 – 0.24

Checkout Percentage (Stage Events 2021): 36.50% - 50.00%

100+ checkouts per leg won (2021): 11.85% - 12.40%

