Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jurgen Klopp's side can get a win in Madrid
Our preview of Liverpool v Porto with best bets

Liverpool v Porto tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
11:31 · TUE November 23, 2021

Liverpool have already secured top spot in Group B as they host Porto, and Jake Osgathorpe thinks the Reds won't hold back on Wednesday.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1.5pts Liverpool to win at 19/20 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

BF offer

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been incredibly good throughout the Champions League group stage, culminating in a dominant 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the last round of matches that saw them secure top spot in the group.

That factor has undoubtedly affected the price for this, their fifth game in the group, with the hosts nearly even money to beat a Porto side who they have man-handled in recent years.

While they are already guaranteed top spot and there may be some rotation, Liverpool's 'back-up' players are of a much better standard now than they were a few years ago, and so the price on offer seems an overreaction to which team NEEDS to get a result.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Liverpool 9/5 | Draw 5/2 | Porto 7/5

"Carrick won't perform a miracle, I'm going for Villarreal" | Champions League Best Bets: Matchday 5

Porto are currently in second place in Group B, and whatever happens here they have their destiny in their own hands as they host third place Atletico Madrid in the final gameweek.

But, needing to beat Atleti would be a completely different task to having to avoid defeat against them - the latter only being the case if they match the Spaniard's result on Wednesday.

While the Portuguese side have impressed in this competition so far, boasting an expected goal difference (xGD) of +3.11 in their games against AC Milan (2) and Atletico Madrid, against Liverpool they continue to have major issues.

For whatever reason, Porto just cannot deal with Liverpool.

In the reverse game, Liverpool won 5-1 at the Dragao, winning the xG battle 3.42 - 0.94.

Liv v Por

Across their last five meetings, the last of which was as recent as 2018, Klopp's men have won 16-2 on aggregate.

Based on xG, Liverpool have won those five games 12.66 - 3.72, averaging 2.53 xGF and 0.74 xGA per game against Wednesday's opponents.

To put it kindly, the Reds have Porto's number, and that means the price available for a LIVERPOOL WIN just looks too big, even given the situation in the group.

For context, the Reds were a best price of 4/5 to win in Portugal, so to be a bigger price at Anfield - which will be rocking - seems an overreaction to potential team news and motivation.

At the end of the day, Liverpool have a winning mentality, and they will want to build upon the momentum they gained from their thrashing of Arsenal on Saturday.

Considering recent meetings, it is clear that Liverpool's style doesn't suit Porto, so whoever plays, expect the Reds to prove too strong for the Portuguese side.

Liverpool v Porto best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Liverpool to win at 19/20 (General)

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Porto (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1120 GMT (23/11/21)

Man City v PSG
ALSO READ: Our preview of Manchester City v PSG with best bets

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS