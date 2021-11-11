Value Bet tips: Friday, November 12 1pt win Howdyalikemenow in 4.00 Cheltenham at 11/1 (BetVictor, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Nicholls improver hard to oppose Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton look pretty well set to dominate the thick end of the November Meeting at Cheltenham and, despite best efforts, I’ve struggled to nail down a bet against the former's Skatman in the opening contest. On paper the Markel Insurance Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle should be a seriously competitive affair, but we’ve seen some really impressive, well-backed winners of this in recent years – I’m looking at you Duc De Beauchene, Melrose Boy and Unowhatimeanharry – and Skatman looks from a similar mould. The recent Newton Abbot novice winner was already due to go up 3lb, third home that day Opening Bid having won at Warwick after Skatman had been allotted an initial mark of 122, but with Newton Abbot runner-up Yggdrasil also doing the business at Bangor on Wednesday we’re clearly looking at a very well-treated animal who could have loads up his sleeve from this sort of perch. He was seemingly only just getting going heading to the last hurdle over two miles and a furlong last month, and we know he wants a bit further anyway having won his maiden over two and a half at Musselburgh in the spring. It was good ground in Scotland that day so lively enough conditions aren’t much of a concern for Skatman either and with a nod of respect to Fontana Ellissi, who looks to have realistic place claims on ground he’ll like, and the totally unexposed Enemenemynemo, I’ll move on.

Trust in Silver to land Prestbury Park gold As for the rest of the card, betting opportunities are unfortunately quite thin on the ground. The Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase has produced the odd upset over the years but nothing looks wildly out of line with market expectations and I’ve argued the case for Stolen Silver here – in short, he could still prove ahead of his revised mark if repeating the comeback run. If he improves for it, which is the big question mark against Sam Thomas’s new recruit, then he’ll take plenty of beating under another aggressive ride from the front. Skelton's big hope My Drogo faces just the one rival in Gin On Lime in the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Chase and there will be some out there willing to side with Rachael Blackmore over Harry Skelton in what could be a tactical little match. The Irish horse is fit too but the Grade One winner gets 1lb from his inferior rival and a relatively clear round should obviously be enough all being well.

Focus on finale for best value option Neither the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase nor the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle contain much in the way of must-bet material so I’ll focus on the Valda Energy Novices’ Handicap Hurdle which takes place after the ITV cameras have cleared off. It looks a wide-open betting heat at the time of writing but I’m surprised Perth maiden winner City Derby tops the market as I’d just about have HOWDYALIKEMENOW as the horse to beat.