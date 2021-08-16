League leaders Chelsea are flying, Manchester United certainly aren't. Jake Osgathorpe tackles Super Sunday, providing his best bets.

Chelsea have found form. You may think; "They've been top of the table for most of the season, they have been in form for a while". Well, the underlying numbers tell a different story. Across their opening six leagues games the Blues averaged 1.50 expected goals for (xGF) and 1.37 expected goals against (xGA) per game while collecting the eighth most expected points (xPoints) with 8.9. In their last six, Thomas Tuchel's side have averaged 2.48 xGF and 0.89 xGA per game while leading the league based on xPoints (13.3).

They are purring at both ends of the pitch - just ask Leicester and Juventus. The Blues were excellent in both of those games, and that was without Romelu Lukaku who is nearing full-fitness ahead of this clash. Chelsea's opponents in this game, Manchester United, are in a very similar position to what they themselves were in last season. United had a rookie, inexperienced, manager who was given the job mainly thanks to being a club legend, who under performed given the tools he had at his disposal. Chelsea made the swift decision to sack Frank Lampard and appoint the available Tuchel, United have dillied and dallied after many horrendous results and performances but finally pulled the trigger after being humiliated by Watford.

Michael Carrick took caretaker charge for their win over Villarreal, but the performance, particularly in the first half, was as bad as what we had seen under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They need a new coach with new ideas and fast, and if the rumours about Ralf Ragnick's imminent arrival are true, then that to me would be a good appointment. However, any new coach won't be in in time for this game, meaning we can expect more of the same from United as what we have seen in recent weeks. Over the last six league games, United have allowed a whopping 2.26 xGA per game and actually sit bottom of the table based on xPoints. Just let that sink in. Over the last six games, not even Norwich have been as bad as United based on the data. While defensively they have been a shambles, even more concerning is the drop off in attack.

Blue = Good, Orange = Bad. The bigger the blue shading, the better the team has/is playing. In their opening six Premier League games they averaged 1.96 xGF per game - in their most recent six they have generated just 1.20 xGF per game. There are massive problems, obviously, at the club and with the team, and to put it simply, Chelsea are in a different league currently. The Blues are in the same category as Manchester City and Liverpool, so given United have already been convincingly beaten by the pair of them 5-0 and 2-0, it is hard to see anything different here. Tuchel's Chelsea very rarely blow teams out though, so backing the tried and trusted CHELSEA TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS looks an obvious play at a handsome price. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet Seven of Chelsea's nine league wins this season have come in such fashion, while 10 of their 11 league wins under Tuchel last season also saw them win with Under 3.5 Goals in the match.

