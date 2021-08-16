Super Sunday sees West Ham host Liverpool and Tom Carnduff has found a best bet to back in the contest.

It was a good week for both of these sides in Europe's top two club competitions. Liverpool progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League with victory over Atletico Madrid while the Hammers also got out of their group in the Europa League with a draw at Genk. The attention turns back to the Premier League with a top-four clash taking place at the London Stadium on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's Reds have travelled well in the league - winning four of their five on the road - while West Ham would have hoped for more in front of their own supporters. The hosts are enjoying an excellent season though and have earned some good results against those around them in the table already. They may be the outsiders but it wouldn't be a surprise to see West Ham gain something here.

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event West Ham 7/2 | Draw 3/1 | Liverpool 7/10

This is also a top-four clash in terms of the corners. Liverpool lead the way in this area while West Ham are fourth for most corners taken in the Premier League. That opens up value in that market. The expectation is that this count will hit double figures and the best bet in this game comes in taking the 5/4 available with Sky Bet on OVER 10.5 CORNERS. That would have won in more than one West Ham home game already. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 corners with Sky Bet Three of the last four meetings between West Ham and Liverpool have seen the corner count hit double figures while it's worth mentioning the 3-2 win for the Reds at Anfield in February 2020 - that game saw the total number of corners reach 24.

This season's numbers highlight that this should be a game with a decent number of corners in. Across all competitions, West Ham have seen an average of 10.5 corners per home match with the figure at 9.5 for Liverpool away games - although that jumps up to 10.2 if you remove Carabao Cup fixtures. However, a lot of these games are dragged down by the opposition not playing their part. We could expect to see one team hitting the six or seven mark, with the other contributing at least four to make up the tally. West Ham's average corners per game taken tally is 6.1 with Liverpool at 8.3. Playing to those averages would see the count go well above the required in this game. The double chance in the home side's favour is also 11/10 but there is some doubt given the great form of both. Instead, it's worth siding with CORNERS in this one.

West Ham v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 2pts Over 10.5 corners at 11/10 (General) Score prediction: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 0915 BST (05/11/21)