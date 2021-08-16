After picking out ten successive winners during the last international break, Jake Pearson returns with his best bets for Friday's European World Cup qualifying action.

Football betting tips: European World Cup qualifying 1pt Switzerland -1 on the corner handicap v Italy at 11/10 (Unibet) 1pt Over 2.5 Goals in Austria v Israel at 5/6 (Sky Bet)

Italy v Switzerland Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Italy 8/15 | Draw 14/5 | Switzerland 9/2 Italy and Switzerland are both already guaranteed a top-two finish in Group C, but automatic via top spot is still up for grabs as these two face off in Rome. With four wins and two draws apiece, they are separated only by goal difference at the head of proceedings, and though top spot cannot be settled on Friday evening, the result will go a long way to determining who will cement automatic qualification for the World Cup. Italy hammered Switzerland 3-0 when these two met in the group stage of the Euros, but the Swiss held the Azzurri to a stalemate on their own patch in this qualification campaign back in September. In truth, the European champions haven’t been at their best since their Wembley victory, failing to win three of their following five matches, including losing their long unbeaten run to Spain, and it does make this game difficult to call, particularly with Italy priced up quite short.

Instead it is worth delving into the corner markets, and often, when it comes to Italy, they are worth taking on in this respect. That Italians have come off second best in the corner battle in seven of their last 15 competitive matches, while the Swiss have racked up more corners than their opponents on more than 70% of occasions in recent outings. Indeed, when these two met two months back it was the Swiss who came out on top in terms of corner kicks taken, taking eight to Italy’s two, and they are worth backing to perform a similar feat here. The Italians have been priced up as favourites in the corner market, probably due to them being favourites in the 1X2 market, but the Swiss boast a higher average corner count, and even backing SWITZERLAND -1 ON THE CORNER HANDICAP is odds-against, making that the recommended bet in this crucial fixture. Score prediction: Italy 1-0 Switzerland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Austria v Israel Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button

Austria 8/13 | Draw 14/5 | Israel 4/1 After making it to the last 16 of the European Championship, losing to champions Italy in extra time, Austria’s World Cup qualification campaign has been a disappointment to say the least, unable to finish in the top two in the group with two games still remaining. Israel, on the other hand, have everything to play for, with the runner-up spot in Group F still up for grabs. It is a mighty task for the Israelis though, Scotland currently four points clear and only needing to match their result against Austria to clinch second spot. Basically, Austria have nothing but pride to play for, while for Israel this is an absolute must win, a sure-fire recipe for an attacking game of football. Only four team's games have seen more goals scored than games involving Israel during the qualifying process, with three or more goals being scored in six of their eight matches. Half of Austria’s matches have also seen OVER 2.5 GOALS, and given these two sides have managed just three clean sheets between them over 16 matches – all of which came against either Moldova or Faroe Islands – it is difficult to see this not being a high-scoring affair. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Given also that the reverse fixture between these two ended 5-2, and a standout price of 5/6 about Over 2.5 Goals makes plenty of appeal. Score prediction: Austria 2-2 Israel (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

