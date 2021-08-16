After three nap winners from four last month, Michael Beardmore turns his Saturday Seven hand to forecasting shocks in a packed programme of FA Cup first-round fixtures.

FA Cup: Potential shocks and coupon fillers Regular readers of Saturday Seven will notice we’re mixing it up this week in honour of FA Cup first round weekend – instead of hunting acca bankers, we’re seeking shocks to boost your bank balance. The reason is simple – the much-heralded unpredictability of the Cup. Last year alone, the first round saw eighth-tier Marine stun League Two side Colchester, Port Vale lose at home to King’s Lynn, Swindon beaten by Darlington, Wigan fall to Chorley and League One high-fliers Sunderland defeated by visiting Mansfield. And that’s just a selection. So rather than tip odds-on league sides (although if you scroll down, you’ll find our top tips for upset-avoiders) we’ve identified seven underdogs to back to spring a surprise for singles, doubles and trebles that could yield decent profit at small stakes.

The shocks worth a punt on Just 12 places separate Morecambe and NEWPORT, yet the in-form Sky Bet League Two visitors, at 9/4, are almost twice the price of their League One hosts and that looks too generous. The Exiles are unbeaten in six since long-serving boss Michael Flynn departed, scoring 12 goals in their past four, while Morecambe are winless in six, losing five of those – prime “upset” stats here. Add to that the history between the sides – Morecambe beat Newport in May’s play-off final and then-boss Derek Adams’ ungracious celebrations rankled the Exiles. The men in the dugouts have changed but Newport will be fired up for revenge. NEWPORT TO BEAT MORECAMBE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

But let’s get talking real shocks, right? At 8/1 in places, HAYES AND YEADING UNITED are worth a look at home to a Sutton United side who shared the same division as them only six years ago. There are three tiers between the teams now but H&Y are on fire in the Southern Premier – their record in all competitions this term is P19 W15 D4 L0. Confidence is high while Sutton are in the midst of a mini-blip, three losses in four League Two games. HAYES & YEADING TO BEAT SUTTON UNITED: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

The FA Cup has not been Leyton Orient’s friend in recent years – they have reached round two just once in seven seasons and lost at home to minnows Maldon and Tiptree two years back. The O’s are going okay, sixth in League Two, but have drawn eight of 15 and visitors EBBSFLEET will arrive in good heart after five straight wins. The National League South side are double figures (as high as 12s) generally but given Orient’s draw habit, the double chance is worth a look at 10/3. DOUBLE CHANCE ON EBBSFLEET OR DRAW AT LEYTON ORIENT: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Similar to the Morecambe-Newport encounter, the prices on Crewe versus Swindon baffle. The hosts are rock bottom of League One after one win in 16 while the Robins’ away record this season reads P10 W7 D3 L0. Only five places separate the sides but SWINDON are 9/4 underdogs and that price leaps out on a team that are terrific travellers. SWINDON TO BEAT CREWE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Moving on to two non-league battles, firstly GATESHEAD at home to Altrincham. The Heed have been an absolute force at home this season, winning seven of seven in all competitions. At 12/5 generally, the National League North side look a value pick against an Altrincham outfit from a division above but coming into this on the back of three straight defeats. GATESHEAD TO BEAT ALTRINCHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

At a larger price, YATE TOWN (4/1) appeal against Yeovil. The Southern Premier side are unbeaten in seven in league and FA Cup – and beat National League side Dover in the final qualifying round. This will be a sterner test than that (Dover have three points from 39 this season) but Yeovil have won one (two if you count a shoot-out victory) in 10 and will not relish this trip to Gloucestershire. YATE TOWN TO BEAT YEOVIL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

It’s Harrogate v Hollywood up in Yorkshire as nouveau riche WREXHAM come to town, although whether co-owner Ryan Reynolds will be on hand remains to be seen. Deadpool at the Sulphurites sounds a cracking sequel. The Dragons have pulled up few trees, mid-table in the National League but, at 16/5, will sniff a shock and the prospect of more headlines against a Harrogate side with just two wins in 10 (and those came against poor pair Oldham and Scunthorpe). WREXHAM TO BEAT HARROGATE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

The FA Cup coupon-fillers For those of you favourite-backers keen to try to avoid shocks, here’s a quick rundown of the teams that should see you well. AFC Wimbledon (1/3) should see off National League North strugglers Guiseley, 71 places below the Dons, while resurgent Charlton (2/7) can outclass Havant and Waterlooville of National League South. Wycombe (10/11) should win at a Hartlepool side rocked by manager Dave Challinor’s departure, Ipswich (4/11) can canter at home to League Two strugglers Oldham and MK Dons (4/9) look a smart bet against badly out-of-form Stevenage. Odds correct as of 1200 BST (04/11/21)

