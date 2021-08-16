Leicester beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in Russia in the last round, and Jake Osgathorpe thinks there will be goals once again as these two sides meet.

Leicester's 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the reverse fixture was their first of this Europa League campaign, and it was a victory that left Group C finely poised at the halfway stage. Legia Warsaw top the group on six points, Napoli and Leicester both have four points, while Spartak prop up the group on three - making this second clash a massive game for both. Defeat for Leicester would see them drop to bottom of the group with the prospect of having to travel to Naples in their last two games, while defeat for Spartak would likely see them staring down the barrel.

Brendan Rodgers's side have shown in recent weeks an upturn in form from an attacking standpoint, scoring 12 times in five games across the Premier League and Europa League from chances equating to 9.61 xGF - an average of 1.92 per game. Defensively though, they remain vulnerable, conceding 10 in that same run of games from chances equating to 6.20 xGA - an average of 1.24 per game. That means they have been slightly unfortunate to concede as many as they have, but somewhat surprisingly that under performance falls at the feet of Kasper Schmeichel, who based on Post Shot xG (PSxG), has been the worst goalkeeper in the Premier League this term.

Spartak have scored six times in their three group games thus far and are averaging 1.84 xGF per game, and the Russian's showcased in the reverse fixture that they pack a punch in attack. However, they too have shown defensive frailties at this level, allowing 2.03 xGA per game - so with two weak defences and two solid attacking units, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks an obvious play. This bet would have landed in five of Leicester's last six in all competitions, and with both teams needing to win this game, we could be set for a wide open encounter.

Leicester v Spartak Moscow best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Both Teams to Score at 20/23 (Betfair) Score prediction: Leicester 2-1 Spartak Moscow (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)