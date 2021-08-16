Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for Tuesday's FA Cup first round replays with two games in focus.
1.5pts Altrincham to beat Gateshead at 21/20 (General)
1pt Northampton to beat Cambridge at 23/10 (Unibet, BoyleSports)
Two sides in the National League set-up meet again following the 2-2 draw at the beginning of the month. Altrincham are mid-table in the National League while Gateshead sit 9th in the division below.
Gateshead come into the contest as the National League North's in-form team with four wins from five giving them 12 points. However, home advantage has played a part in that.
They've won just one of five away games so far with a defeat at top of the table AFC Fylde in their last contest on the road. Altrincham may have not won in five but a tough fixture list has played its part.
The Robins were held by second-placed Boreham Wood at the weekend while the two defeats before that were against teams now higher than them in the league.
Four of their seven games at Moss Lane have ended in victory with the two losses against Grimsby and Solihull Moors - a duo in the hunt for promotion.
The incentive of a home encounter against Sky Bet League One side Charlton is there for both sides but the value comes in sticking with ALTRINCHAM at an odds-against price.
A 2-2 draw in their first encounter sees Northampton travel to Cambridge with the visitors in good form heading into the contest.
They may have been beaten by Bristol Rovers last time out but their four league games prior were all victories and they will look to draw upon that visiting a Cambridge side who were heavily beaten by MK Dons at the weekend.
Given that they have secured wins away at Newport and Tranmere this season, there is value on offer in the 23/10 on NORTHAMPTON TO WIN.
Cambridge's recent home form in League One has delivered just one win from five with their season as a whole being held back by the number of draws. Across all competitions, they have won just two of their last 12.
The potential for changes from the hosts also adds possibility to an away victory and - at the prices available - it looks a solid bet for Tuesday's action.
Odds correct at 1515 GMT (15/11/21)
