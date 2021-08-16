Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sam Hoskins in action for Northampton
Our match preview with best bets for Tuesday's FA Cup action

FA Cup tips: Tuesday's first round replays best bets and previews

By Tom Carnduff
15:30 · MON November 15, 2021

Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for Tuesday's FA Cup first round replays with two games in focus.

Football betting tips: FA Cup

1.5pts Altrincham to beat Gateshead at 21/20 (General)

1pt Northampton to beat Cambridge at 23/10 (Unibet, BoyleSports)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sign up or login for exclusive betting tips via Members Extra

Altrincham v Gateshead

  • 19:45 GMT kick-off

Two sides in the National League set-up meet again following the 2-2 draw at the beginning of the month. Altrincham are mid-table in the National League while Gateshead sit 9th in the division below.

Gateshead come into the contest as the National League North's in-form team with four wins from five giving them 12 points. However, home advantage has played a part in that.

They've won just one of five away games so far with a defeat at top of the table AFC Fylde in their last contest on the road. Altrincham may have not won in five but a tough fixture list has played its part.

The Robins were held by second-placed Boreham Wood at the weekend while the two defeats before that were against teams now higher than them in the league.

Four of their seven games at Moss Lane have ended in victory with the two losses against Grimsby and Solihull Moors - a duo in the hunt for promotion.

The incentive of a home encounter against Sky Bet League One side Charlton is there for both sides but the value comes in sticking with ALTRINCHAM at an odds-against price.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Cambridge v Northampton

  • 19:45 GMT kick-off

A 2-2 draw in their first encounter sees Northampton travel to Cambridge with the visitors in good form heading into the contest.

They may have been beaten by Bristol Rovers last time out but their four league games prior were all victories and they will look to draw upon that visiting a Cambridge side who were heavily beaten by MK Dons at the weekend.

Given that they have secured wins away at Newport and Tranmere this season, there is value on offer in the 23/10 on NORTHAMPTON TO WIN.

Cambridge's recent home form in League One has delivered just one win from five with their season as a whole being held back by the number of draws. Across all competitions, they have won just two of their last 12.

The potential for changes from the hosts also adds possibility to an away victory and - at the prices available - it looks a solid bet for Tuesday's action.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

FA Cup best bets

  • 1.5pts Altrincham to beat Gateshead at 21/20 (General)
  • 1pt Northampton to beat Cambridge at 23/10 (Unibet, BoyleSports)

Odds correct at 1515 GMT (15/11/21)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS