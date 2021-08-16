Altrincham v Gateshead

19:45 GMT kick-off

Two sides in the National League set-up meet again following the 2-2 draw at the beginning of the month. Altrincham are mid-table in the National League while Gateshead sit 9th in the division below.

Gateshead come into the contest as the National League North's in-form team with four wins from five giving them 12 points. However, home advantage has played a part in that.

They've won just one of five away games so far with a defeat at top of the table AFC Fylde in their last contest on the road. Altrincham may have not won in five but a tough fixture list has played its part.

The Robins were held by second-placed Boreham Wood at the weekend while the two defeats before that were against teams now higher than them in the league.

Four of their seven games at Moss Lane have ended in victory with the two losses against Grimsby and Solihull Moors - a duo in the hunt for promotion.

The incentive of a home encounter against Sky Bet League One side Charlton is there for both sides but the value comes in sticking with ALTRINCHAM at an odds-against price.